Friday’s Headlines: Stay Dry Edition

It’s going to be a wet one today (NYDN, NY Post), so why not stay in and catch up on all the amazing, stunning, long-overdue, exciting, exhilarating, vindicating (choose your adjective) coverage that suddenly started popping up in the usually pro-car New York Times.

We mentioned them in yesterday’s headlines, but Aaron Gordon was good enough to tweet them all — Farhad Manjoo’s treatise about the space-clogging, anti-urban qualities of the automobile; Michael Kimmelman’s demand for more bike-friendly policies from car-loving Mayor de Blasio; and an op-ed on how we need to stop building roads — so we decided to plug them (and him) again:

In the last day the NYT has run three very urbanist articles: calls to make Manhattan private car-free, to stop building more roads, and to make NYC a biking city. Hard to imagine this just a few years ago. https://t.co/Fm980a7AIThttps://t.co/vYzCSfbIxOhttps://t.co/Hp6E3Dpd1G — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) July 9, 2020

In other news yesterday: