Wednesday’s Headlines: De Blasio Cowardice Edition

One day after we reported (right) on how top NYPD brass defied their boss-on-paper, Mayor de Blasio, by opposing a Council-approved chokehold bill he supports, the mayor on Tuesday did the opposite of what a strong manager is supposed to do — instead of telling his subordinates where they could stuff their complaints, he capitulated and declined to sign the bill.

The Daily News suggested that de Blasio’s delay was pro forma, but it enraged plenty of people. Council Member Rory Lancman, who authored the chokehold bill, called for the mayor to fire Police Commissioner Dermot Shea (Queens Post), but de Blasio said he definitely would not be doing that (NY Post).

In case the mayor needed another reason to sack Shea, one was provided by the Placard Abuse Twitter account, which caught Shea retweeting a bit of specious NYPD propaganda.

Not a good look to be praising spontaneous police supporters who turn out to be placard perps.

Great to see @NYPDShea retweeting this post about their lawbreaking buddy after we already pointed out to his department that his officers at the @NYPD7Pct just ignored the corruption. Nice "law enforcement" agency you have there, @BilldeBlasio. pic.twitter.com/iW6ZZmmYpp — placard corruption (@placardabuse) July 4, 2020

In other news: