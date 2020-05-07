Thursday’s Headlines: A Second-Day of History Edition

The historic subway shutdown on Wednesday morning missed most of the newspaper print deadlines, so we’re going to offer a rundown of the best coverage we saw once the dawn broke to a new era in the City that Sometimes Sleeps. Here we go:

The Times offered the broadest overview, with multiple locations and a broad sweep of history.

The Daily News focused on stranded straphangers, who grumbled that the enhanced bus service didn’t cut it on the first night.

New York’s Hometown Paper also did a feature on homeless people that reminded readers that these are real people with real problems that aren’t being solved by being kicked out of the subway. The Post’s version of that story focused on the numbers — 252 were kicked off the trains and about half accepted social services, a very high percentage. But the paper continues to use words like “vagrants” and “down-on-their-luck” “stragglers” to describe suffering souls.

The Tabloid of Record added another story pointing out how difficult it was for homeless people to physically get to shelters thanks to, you guessed it, the lack of late trains.

The Post solved one mystery: Why are trains still running, albeit empty? Because the MTA has no place to put most of them.

amNY played up the social service angle.

In other news: