‘DEAR POLLY’: Commissioner’s Council Appearance Prompts Latest Parody by Streetsblog’s In-House Satire Crew

Did you catch the “Polly and Pilecki” (aka “Mike and the ‘Berg”) show at the City Council on Friday (our coverage here)?

Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants the Department of Transportation to turn 75 miles of road into public space for socially responsible recreation. But DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg deferred to the NYPD’s Transportation Bureau Deputy Chief Mike Pilecki — and left many onlookers with the distinct impression that DOT is subservient to the NYPD (our coverage of that, including City Hall’s denial, is here).

Meanwhile, dozens of other cities from Austin to Winnipeg [see Mike Lydon’s Google download] are restricting automobiles on certain roads — without local police enforcement at all.

The fact that other departments of Transportation can operate independent of their local police departments prompted Streetsblog’s in-house satire band, The Speeders, to take on the issue of whether Trottenberg is being held captive to a police enforcement strategy that is antithetical to what she wants — or whether this is what she wants: no open streets during the height of the crisis.

We know what side Johnson is on: “We believe this is a planning issue and a design issue, not an enforcement issue,” he told Streetsblog.

Our latest song follows the band’s satirical take on so many recent issues — enough mirthful tunes to fill an old-style LP (and a full CD, if we do live, full-jam versions of the songs):

So enjoy the song by watching the music video above or merely clicking our SoundCloud embed below (yes, we know “Dear Prudence” was on the “White Album,” but the “Abbey Road” cover is so much more fun to Photoshop a cop car onto!):

Dear Polly

What you got now to say?

Dear Polly

Where’s your grand display?

Why do you let the police chief

Make our street rules and cause us grief?

Dear Polly

Why must it remain this way?

Dear Polly

Let us hear you speak

Dear Polly

Make a sage critique

The cops will say

They run the streets

They’re wrong you know.

But you’re discreet

Dear Polly

Why must you be so damn meek?

De Blasio’s wrong wrong (wrong wrong, wrong)

Wrong wrong wrong, wrong, wrong)

Cops are wrong wrong wrong (wrong wrong, wrong)

Wrong wrong wrong, wrong, wrong)

They are wrong

Dear Polly

Have you even tried?

Dear Polly

Have you got no pride?

The greatest mind in DOT

Can’t be sidelined, or playing D.

Dear Polly

Truth and facts will set you free.

Dear Polly

You are far more wise

Dear Polly

Than gun-totin’ guys

The streets don’t need so many cops

You know it well — but you don’t talk.

Dear Polly

Won’t you talk about the lies!