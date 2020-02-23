Help Cops Find Bensonhurst Killer Driver

Police are hunting for the driver of a black sedan that ran over and killed a pedestrian in Bensonhurst on Sunday — and then kept driving.

According to the NYPD, Jose Contla, 26, was walking alongside his vehicle on 19th Avenue near 86th Street at around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday when the driver of a black sedan, traveling south on 19th Avenue, hit him. EMTs found Contla unconscious in the roadway, his killer long gone. Contla died later at Maimonides Medical Center.

Later, cops released two short videos of the driver they are seeking:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-577-8477 (TIPS), logging onto the Crimestoppers website, on tagging @NYPDTips on Twitter.