Friday’s Headlines: Put the BQE on a Road Diet Edition
Yesterday’s first cyclist death of the year was horrific and appalling, so let’s just get to the rest of the news, OK? (The Post and the News covered it, too)
- What has happened to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. A gun? A gun?! (NY Post)
- The Times’s Brian Rosenthal continued his Pulitzer-worthy taxi industry coverage with a preview of recommendations from a city panel.
- Meanwhile, the city’s Brooklyn-Queens Expressway panel leaked its report to the Times and the Journal (must be nice). It calls for good stuff, like removing lanes, which sure beats the original plan of just rebuilding the damn thing. But, remember, Streetsblog called for the whole thing to just be torn down.
- Gothamist took a deep dive on the layoffs of Ned Berke and other Brooklyn Eagle staffers etc. It hints at Dozier Hasty’s racial bias against what he derided as Berke’s “woke journalism,” but our guess is that bigger game is out there for hunting.
Sorry, but it was a slow news day.