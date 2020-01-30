VIDEO: Cyclist is Killed by Reckless Trucker in Williamsburg — First of the Year

The first cyclist of 2020 has been killed in Brooklyn — by a truck driver who made an illegal U-turn, yet was not charged.

The NYPD said that the 41-year-old cyclist was riding along Vandervoort Avenue near Calhoun Street at around 2:40 p.m. when a 64-year-old truck driver slammed into him as he made the illegal turn. The cyclist suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he died. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged.

“No criminality was suspected,” said an NYPD spokesman. “The investigation is ongoing.”

That investigation will quickly conclude that the truck driver was driving recklessly. Not only did he make an illegal U-turn, but he slammed into the cyclist at high speed, as seen on a video obtained by Streetsblog. His truck ends up slamming into a parked car, as well.

(VIEWER DISCRETION: The video is horrifying. We present it here simply as evidence of the kind of driving we see every day, and its deadly ramifications)

The death was first reported by the Daily News.

That area of East Williamsburg is a changing mix of industrial space, truck repair garages, artist’s lofts and even some residences. Several of the 29 cyclists who died on New York City roadways last year were in neighborhoods that are changing from industrial to live-work residential.

“Areas that were formally industrial – lot of trucks, lot of heavy construction activity — that are becoming residential where cycling is more popular, we’re unfortunately seeing a lot of collisions with cyclists and trucks,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told the City Council in October, back when the death toll for cyclists was 25.

Brooklyn has been a deadly place for cyclists of late. Last year, 17 cyclists were killed in Kings County.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.