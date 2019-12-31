Tuesday’s Headlines: The Last Day of 2019 Edition

There really was a paucity of news on the livable streets front yesterday, as it seemed the entire city was getting ready for 2020.

But here was an interesting tidbit: The mayor’s Sunday schedule included a non-press event: the mayor attended the wake for Andreas Stylianou, who was one of six people killed in road violence in a 48-hour period last week. Stylianou was killed by a driver as he crossed Third Avenue near Seventh Street in Park Slope.

Now, this particular mayor hasn’t been to a funeral or a vigil for any of the 29 cyclists who have died so far this year, nor did we have any record of him attending any other memorial for the victims of road violence. So we asked City Hall, and there was a perfectly good explanation: the mayor knew Stylianou personally.

“The mayor knew Mr. Stylianou for a long time — as he was his mechanic,” said City Hall spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie.

Interesting.

Tuesday is the last day of a dreadful year. On the weather front, at least New Year’s Eve Day will be dry, albeit a little cold.