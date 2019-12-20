NYPD: Four People Killed by Drivers in 24 Hours, Six Within 48 Mayor de Blasio vows action ... with vague tweet about more enforcement and no words about car reduction strategies.

If this is a war on cars, why are pedestrians and cyclists doing most of the dying?

Four pedestrians have been killed within 24 hours on the streets of New York City — and six within 48 — putting a bloody end on an already hemorrhagic year. The rash in deaths even prompted Mayor de Blasio to announce a vague crackdown on reckless truck drivers, on top of his same-old thoughts and prayers.

The first of Friday’s fatalities occurred at around 5 a.m. when the 61-year-old driver of a sanitation truck from Classic Recycling fatally struck a man — whose name and age is still unknown — at W. 49th Street and 10th Avenue. Driver Robert Alford remained on the scene, but was later charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise due care, minor counts that very rarely result in any punishment.

An hour later, police say the drivers of three separate vehicles — one a truck and two sedans — ran over and killed 57-year-old Andres Stylianou as he crossed Third Avenue near Seventh Street in Park Slope. All three drivers remained on the scene and police issued no tickets or made any arrests. Third Avenue is a notorious speedway in Park Slope and Sunset Park and is often used as a shortcut by drivers avoiding the gridlocked Gowanus Expressway.

Another pedestrian killed on Third Ave (one killed 3 yrs ago here). Drivers always speed here, bike lane is always filled with trucks and cars. No recognition that people walk here. ?@BrooklynSpoke? @doorzone #bikenyc pic.twitter.com/MLJrpX1TgF — Stanley Greenberg (@greenbergphoto1) December 20, 2019

Those two fatal crashes come after Thursday’s carnage with the deaths of two pedestrians — first 85-year-old Brendan Gill, who was killed by a truck driver at Third Avenue and 39th Street in Sunset Park; and then a 26-year-old woman, who was also run over by a truck driver backing up at Broadway and Howard Street in Manhattan.

Manhattan Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, who chairs the council’s Transportation committee, railed against motorists to be “more vigilant” when they get behind the wheel.

“All drivers must do their part to ensure pedestrians are kept safe,” he wrote.

Within 24 hours there has been 4 pedestrians killed, this is completely unacceptable! Drivers, especially truck drivers need to be more vigilant during these holidays. All drivers must do their part to ensure pedestrians are kept safe on the roads!https://t.co/oEcE0lTrzE — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) December 20, 2019