Call Him ‘Wheels de Blasio’ — City Vehicle Fleet Grows Under SUV-Riding Mayor

The city now owns 31,002 vehicles — a 19-percent increase since the mayor took office.

Photo: 78th Precinct.
UPDATE (9:50 pm) | Shotgun! Mayor de Blasio’s car-buying binge continues.

The city fleet now comprises 31,002 vehicles, up from 25,585, or 19 percent, since the mayor took office. In the fiscal year that just ended, the city added 965 more vehicles, a 3.2-percent increase from last year, according the just-released Mayor’s Management Report [PDF].

The de Blasio buildup has completely erased the reductions made by previous Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who reduced the city fleet from a peak of just under 30,000 in 2008 to just under 26,000 at the end of his term in 2014. De Blasio’s fleet size is the largest since the city started tracking this stat in 2000.

“Nobody in the city administration cares about this or is watching it,” said TransitCenter Communications Director Jon Orcutt, who was DOT deputy commissioner for policy under Bloomberg. “They’re just okaying any vehicle request that comes in when they approve the budget.”

The largest culprit for this year’s increase, however, was the NYPD, which added 444 new vehicles — mostly “light duty” patrol cars. The term “community policing” suggests getting cops out of cars, yet the opposite appears to be happening.

City Hall got back to us after this story was published and said the expansion in the size of the fleet stemmed from post-recession expansion in headcount and services. The expansion includes:

  • 1,333 additional on-road police response units and 302 additional on-road fire-fighting units and ambulances.
  • 80 additional on-road haulster plow units for DSNY to enhance snow removal after the Jonas storm.
  • 47 additional units to support ACS inspections and protective services and 72 to support additional Health initiatives.
  • 73 units to support additional Department of Buildings inspections.
  • An unspecified increase in to off-road vehicles that support units like light towers, forklifts, generators, tar kettles, chippers, stump cutters, backhoes and trailers. There are over 1,100 light towers and forklifts alone.

That follows comments by de Blasio spokesperson Wiley Norvell on Twitter, where he attributed the fleet’s growth to the overall expansion of city government since the mayor took office. Norvell variously argued that the much of the increase was among emergency vehicles, that the vehicle increase was a non-issue because the new vehicles are energy-efficient, and that the increase includes vehicles purchased for “post-Sandy emergency preparedness.”

Any way you slice it, more city-owned vehicles on NYC streets simply sends the wrong message by a government that has put a cap on Uber, Lyft and other app-based caps and is considering creating its own congestion pricing scheme to charge drivers for entering downtown.

“We’re just not sending any kind of signal that city government takes [its role in congestion] seriously, and wants to decongest the city and promote any other ways of getting around,” Orcutt said. “The mayor thinks expanding government is good. I don’t want to argue with that, per se, but there’s nobody watching the overall picture in terms of transportation.”

The city, which is divesting its investments in oil companies, spent $65.5 million on fuel alone last year.

Update: Story was updated to include information from City Hall.

    We have got to get rid of city vehicles, starting with the NYPD! One of those “cute” little patrol cars shot past me at about 60mph yesterday, only to screech to a halt at the red light down the block and nearly hitting the people crossing. Get them out of cars!

  • JarekFA

    This graph more than anything else reflects the poverty of leadership on climate change emanating from City Hall. Sure — perhaps there are some more ambulances here or there. Great. Why the fuck do we have 40 squad cars in midtown parked on the sidewalk plus 40+ personal vehicles parked there as well. Are they going to get in a high speed car chase? Where’s the leadership there.

    Why is FiDi a fucking parking lot where commercial loading zones are full of city vehicles such that delivery vehicles load on sidewalks on the narrowest streets in the city. Why is UPS piloting cargo e-tricycle deliveries in hilly Pittsburg but not in what would be the most viable market for them? Why’d he give out 50,000 parking placards for teachers. Doug Gordon has documented how his local middle school’s playstreet has literally been converted to school staff parking and 6 blocks from 3 train lines.

    Why is he going all in on fucking Ferries which pollute like fucking crazy. The guy is a political coward. Why can’t we get a pilot for the Barcelona super blocks in viable neighborhoods in NYC. You can offer vouchers for garage parking for people who previously parked on the street for free as part of the pilot. Why isn’t there a long term plan to reduce vehicle miles travelled in which we incrementally over time remove free parking and create space for peds and bikes and buses. Why the fuck do the NYPD regularly treat bus lanes like private parking.

  • AnoNYC

    I thought the plan was to share more vehicles between agencies?

    Also from the Twitter chat:

    “1300 NYPD response vehicles
    300 ambulances and firefighting units
    140 snowplows
    1700 forklifts, light towers, fueling trucks, emergency generators, pumps and signboards that are part of post-Sandy emergency preparedness (and count as vehicles)”

  • Fool

    He is just not a good manager. For some reason in NYS we elect people to local government based upon their federal level policies, rather than their local policies and managerial experiences.

