Wednesday’s Headlines: Eric Adams Under the Bus Edition

Was this a ground-breaking or a reputation-breaking?

The big news on Tuesday was the formal beginning of construction on the Department of Transportation’s transformative bus rapid transit (lite!) project on Flatbush Avenue. All the giants were there: Lieber! Flynn! Kerson! Restler! Hanif! Plum! Sidney Meyer! Streetsblog!

But what started out as a lovefest for transit that will improve the lives of tens of thousands of New York’s long-suffering bus riders quickly became a very public display of disaffection for former Mayor Eric Adams — who famously promised he’d be a “Bus Mayor,” then turned out to be the very opposite.

Mayor Mamdani’s DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn, who hailed the MTA as his agency’s “partner,” but said the feeling is mutual.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with you,” Flynn said. “You’ve always prioritized the needs of bus riders, and now you have a partner at the city level who does as well.”

Me-ow! But MTA CEO Janno Lieber also had his claws out for Adams and the way he ran DOT.

“It wasn’t long ago that we were with this DOT team and the mayor in the Bronx, kicking off the belated, bus lane installation on Fordham Road,” Lieber said, referring to an event with Mayor Mamdani “I said it then, and I’ll say it again: it’s fabulous to have partners who in government who are ready to do what’s necessary to make the streets really, really receptive to buses. It’s a long overdue commitment to build bus lanes and busways and to install more [enforcement] cameras, more traffic signal prioritization and everything that’s going to make buses faster.”

And in case anyone missed what Lieber was saying, he doubled-down: “We haven’t always had this partnership. It’s not a secret. And that obviously made MTA mission to speed up service very, very difficult. After all, buses can only move as fast as the traffic and the street configuration allows.”

This design is close to the kind of bus rapid transit that is standard in most modern cities. Department of Transportation

So how much faster will buses move through Flatbush Avenue? Well, on this one, DOT wasn’t talking. An original presentation to local community boards mentioned that perhaps bus speeds might improve by 20 percent, and the DOT press release pointed out that prior projects have been successful, citing a 43-percent increase in bus speeds on 161st Street in the Bronx.

But on Tuesday, Flynn and others declined to answer Streetsblog’s simple question: “Care to make a prediction for Flatbush?”

But Lieber promised that the plan — which, for now, includes protected bus lanes and boarding islands, plus lots of pedestrian space — will be a bus revolution for Brooklyn.

“You can’t beat the impact of dedicated bus lanes,” he said. “This is a happy day for the 130,000 plus riders who travel this corridor every day.”

The project will be built in four phases, but will be done this year.

And for all of you who love a good ceremonial groundbreaking photo, here’s your moment of zen:

All together now: We love a good ceremonial ground-breaking. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

In other news:

With Gov. Hochul failing to convince lawmakers about her efforts to lower auto insurance premiums by depriving some crash victims of their ability to be compensated for their life-altering injuries, now she looks like she may want to lower auto insurance premiums by preventing the insurance companies from raising them whenever they want. (Gothamist)

Speaking of insurance, money really opens doors in Washington, doesn’t it?

I was glad to meet with Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi yesterday to discuss ways to support the rideshare economy and lower auto insurance costs for everyone. pic.twitter.com/BZOX7CfL3y — Congresswoman Laura Gillen (@RepLauraGillen) April 28, 2026