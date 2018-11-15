Paris Leads ‘Vision Zero’ New York With Pedestrianized City Center

A big part of central Paris won't have cars, under a new plan. Photo: City of Paris
A big part of central Paris won't have cars, under a new plan. Photo: City of Paris

Yet another European city — this time, Paris — is showing us just how narrow Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero really is.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced a plan to pedestrianize “the center of the French capital, which includes landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral,” the BBC reports on Thursday.

The plans would severely restrict traffic in the center arrondissements of the City of Light, with electric shuttles transporting people, AFP reported. Hidalgo is spinning it as a necessary move to reduce air pollution, but said it was residents who called for the pedestrianization, not the city government.

The move follows a similar effort in London and Madrid, leading many to wonder why New York does not eliminate cars in a small area, such as south of Chambers Street.

An email to City Hall early on Thursday was not immediately returned. Streetsblog will update this story upon receipt.

  • Zach Katz

    Unfortunately, they’re not just going to *do* it. But it could happen! People just need to get EXCITED about it. Put up thousands of posters that say PEDESTRIANIZE LOWER MANHATTAN! Hold rallies! Start a movement!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Vision Zero: Where Do We Go From Here?

By John Petro |
John Petro is a policy analyst for New York City affairs and the co-author of “Vision Zero: How Safer Streets in New York City Can Save More Than 100 Lives a Year.” Mayor Bill de Blasio released his administration’s Vision Zero Action Plan earlier this week, following up on a high-profile campaign promise just six […]
STREETSBLOG USA

What Would a National Vision Zero Movement Look Like?

By Tanya Snyder |
Earlier this week, New York-based Transportation Alternatives released a statement of 10 principles that emerged from the Vision Zero symposium the group sponsored last Friday. It was the first-ever national gathering of thought leaders and advocates committed to spreading Vision Zero’s ethic of eliminating all traffic deaths through better design, enforcement, and education. I caught […]