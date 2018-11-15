Paris Leads ‘Vision Zero’ New York With Pedestrianized City Center

Yet another European city — this time, Paris — is showing us just how narrow Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero really is.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced a plan to pedestrianize “the center of the French capital, which includes landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral,” the BBC reports on Thursday.

The plans would severely restrict traffic in the center arrondissements of the City of Light, with electric shuttles transporting people, AFP reported. Hidalgo is spinning it as a necessary move to reduce air pollution, but said it was residents who called for the pedestrianization, not the city government.

The move follows a similar effort in London and Madrid, leading many to wonder why New York does not eliminate cars in a small area, such as south of Chambers Street.

Most of lower Manhattan should be car-free. It’s painfully obvious at this point that the only reason it’s not is so @nycgov employees can drive to work and park for free. — Bay?Ridge?Drivers? (@BayRidgeDrivers) November 14, 2018

An email to City Hall early on Thursday was not immediately returned. Streetsblog will update this story upon receipt.