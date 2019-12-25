A Round and a Roundy: Merry Christmas from Our Editorial Cartoonist

Cartoon: Bill Roundy
Cartoon: Bill Roundy
It's our December donation drive. Your gift helps us do these kinds of important stories. So please click the logo above.
It’s our December donation drive. Your gift supports our weekly editorial cartoon. So please click the logo above.

Our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy decided to take a much-needed week off from the annual end-of-year carnage on our streets and the politics that (for some reason) slows down substantive change.

So instead of his beloved tropes — Sleepy de Blasio, cops in bike lanes, cops failing to patrol bus lanes, etc — he’s decided to channel the true spirit of the holiday this week.

Merry Christmas to all.

Bill Roundy is Streetsblog’s editorial cartoonist. His work is archived here.

Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG