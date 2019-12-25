A Round and a Roundy: Merry Christmas from Our Editorial Cartoonist

Our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy decided to take a much-needed week off from the annual end-of-year carnage on our streets and the politics that (for some reason) slows down substantive change.

So instead of his beloved tropes — Sleepy de Blasio, cops in bike lanes, cops failing to patrol bus lanes, etc — he’s decided to channel the true spirit of the holiday this week.

Merry Christmas to all.

Bill Roundy is Streetsblog’s editorial cartoonist. His work is archived here.