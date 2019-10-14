Around and a Roundy: Monday’s Editorial Cartoon

Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy
Editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy

A frisson of excitement went through the Vision Zero Cities conference last week when safe streets legend Charles Komanoff confronted Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg over her boss’s lack of commitment to transit improvements such as dedicated bus and bike lanes — and proper NYPD enforcement of them.

Trottenberg disagreed, saying Mayor de Blasio was strongly committed to building the successful 14th Street busway. But she steered very far away from any criticism of the mayor’s handling of the NYPD.

Into the breach jumps the editorial cartoonist! In this week’s cartoon, I point out the real story of sleepy Mayor de Blasio’s ongoing failure to get real reform from the NYPD. Enjoy.

