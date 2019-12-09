A Round and a Roundy: Sleepy de Blasio’s E-Bike Hypocrisy

Last week, the city announced a new pilot program to encourage delivery companies to use cargo e-bikes rather than trucks. But our editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, sees right through the hypocrisy.

How could he not, given that Mayor de Blasio’s NYPD is still routinely ticketing e-bike-using delivery workers, even as the mayor’s Department of Transportation was welcoming companies such as Amazon, UPS and DHL to lean into e-bikes as the future of ground transportation in the city.

And Amazon isn’t even being a good corporate citizen about it, stealing sidewalk space brazenly on Houston Street. Imagine if your average delivery worker did that! (You don’t have to imagine it — the NYPD would confiscate his bike and give him a $500 ticket.)

