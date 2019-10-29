A Round and a Roundy: Cameras Beat Cops Every Day

Our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy was inspired by reports that the MTA’s new bus cameras write tickets against scofflaw drivers 10 times better than the average beat cop (and the camera systems don’t block the bus lane while writing the bus-lane-blocking tickets!).

This week’s editorial cartoon offers the cop’s view of the new reality.

It’s the latest from our cartoonist Bill Roundy, whose work appears each week, and is archived here. Previously, Roundy created the popular Bar Scrawl comic in the Brooklyn Paper.