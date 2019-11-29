Another Queens Pedestrian Killed in Crosswalk and Driver is Uncharged

A pedestrian crossing deadly Roosevelt Avenue in Queens was run down and killed on Friday night by a driver racing to make a left turn before the light changed, police indicated.

Cops said the 70-year-old driver of a Ford van was heading southbound on 65th Street at around 8:45 a.m. when he attempted to turn onto Roosevelt before the green light turned red — but turned into Choekyi Norzom, 49, who was crossing directly in front of the unidentified driver as he made his rushed turn.

Cops found Norzom with severe trauma, and EMS took her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she died. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged, not even for a basic failure to yield violation.

The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Roosevelt Avenue is one of the most dangerous roadways for pedestrians in central Queens, thanks to its elevated train and cars filling the curbside lanes, clogging the bus corridor.

City data show crashes at virtually every intersection this year. And since January, 2018, in just the Woodside and Jackson Heights portion of Roosevelt Avenue, there have been 469 reported crashes, injuring 38 cyclists, 47 pedestrians and 74 motorists, killing two pedestrians.