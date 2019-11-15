Friday’s Headlines: A Little Sick Today Edition

kleenex

We’re feeling a little sick, so let’s get right to the news:

  • Gothamist covered the news press release that Via would offer $15 flat-rate rides from LaGuardia Airport to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry, Staten Island and the Bronx — you pay $20). Fortunately, reporter Chris Robbins added value by pointing out that Via vanpools are no substitute for real public transit.
  • How dare you (us) for thinking that the new MTA “transformation director” is an executioner. (NY Post)
  • Politco’s Dana Rubinstein also picked up on that weird 9/11 justification for more MTA cops, just as our Dave Colon did.
  • The car as a weapon in the Bronx. (NYDN, NY Post)
  • The City has more on why the subway hell during Wednesday’s evening rush was not an isolated incident.
  • Mayor de Blasio complained that the MTA doesn’t have its fiscal house in order. (NY Post)
  • The East Side Resiliency project — basically a big berm to protect Manhattan from climate-related flooding — was approved. (NY Post)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
TLC Preparing Two Pilot Programs for Cab Ride Sharing (NYT, News, Post) MTA Board Chair, Interim CEO Both Angling for New Transit Chief Job (News) Business Is Booming for Street Vendors Along Pedestrian Broadway (Post) Sunset Park Car Owners Want Relaxed Alt-Side Parking Rules Too (News) Vanderbilt Ave in Prospect Heights Will Get Summer Streets […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Albany Passes an MTA Package, And It’s Smaller Than Expected (NYT, News, Post, NY1) Smart Commentary on MTA Deal From News Editorial Staff and Bill Hammond You Can Read the Full Bill Online (Politicker) Deal Merges MTA Board Chair, CEO Into One Position. Whither Sander? (NY1, News) James Oberstar Gives Preview of House Transpo Bill […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
Obama Would Classify CO2 as Dangerous Pollutant If Elected (Bloomberg via Grist) Oil Falls Below $70/Barrel (NYT) NY1 Covers the Build for America Launch More on New RPA Transit Blueprint (NY1, TRE, AMNY) News Homes in on RPA’s Proposal for No-Fare Bus Routes Pedestrians at Risk as Construction Lags on Atlantic Center LIRR Entrance (Gowanus […]

Today’s Headlines

By Ben Fried |
$17.8 Million in MTA Bus Service Coming on Line This Weekend (NYT, News, DNA) Straphangers: Hurricane Sandy Was Both the Worst and the Best News for NYC Transit in 2012 (AP) What the Heck Happened During Adolfo Carrion’s Brief Stint at the White House? (WSJ) Queens CB 8 District Manager Will Make a Run for James […]

Eyes on the Street: “RUDE 1” Jumps the Curb on East 12th Street

By Ben Fried |
Photo: JRomanceOnline Via EVGrieve, this was scene on East 12th Street near First Avenue on Wednesday evening. A crew of local bloggers and tweeters have crowdsourced some of the details about what happened. Five people were hurt, luckily none seriously, according to EVGrieve’s email tipster. Neighborhood blogger Chris O’Leary found out from an officer at […]