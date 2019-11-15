Friday’s Headlines: A Little Sick Today Edition
We’re feeling a little sick, so let’s get right to the news:
- Gothamist covered the
newspress release that Via would offer $15 flat-rate rides from LaGuardia Airport to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry, Staten Island and the Bronx — you pay $20). Fortunately, reporter Chris Robbins added value by pointing out that Via vanpools are no substitute for real public transit.
- How dare
you(us) for thinking that the new MTA “transformation director” is an executioner. (NY Post)
- Politco’s Dana Rubinstein also picked up on that weird 9/11 justification for more MTA cops, just as our Dave Colon did.
- The car as a weapon in the Bronx. (NYDN, NY Post)
- The City has more on why the subway hell during Wednesday’s evening rush was not an isolated incident.
- Mayor de Blasio complained that the MTA doesn’t have its fiscal house in order. (NY Post)
- The East Side Resiliency project — basically a big berm to protect Manhattan from climate-related flooding — was approved. (NY Post)