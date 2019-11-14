Thursday’s Headlines: Howard Yaruss is An American Treasure Edition

Howard Yaruss, a bold thinker who has been the driving force behind Manhattan Community Board 7’s discussion of parking, did humanity a huge service with a Daily News op-ed yesterday that clarified why free storage of privately owned cars in the public right of way (aka “parking”) is killing our city.

To summarize:

97 percent of all curbside space in this city is given away so that car owners can store their property in public. This is not a birthright, but a change made in the 1950s to accommodate car owners, who previously had to pay to store their vehicles somewhere out of the public right-of-way.

If all of today’s free spots were metered, it would raise enough revenue to make the subway and buses free.

Free transit is a much greater public good than free parking.

He concludes with a one-two punch: “If we are going to make the most of our precious public space, we need to envision how best to use our streets. Specifically, we need to decide whether giving so much public space away for free for the purpose of private car storage still makes the most sense. Since the 1950s, almost every other service has been rethought and revised countless times. Free parking should be no exception.”

There. Done. That was easy. (One quibble with Yaruss’s piece: By linking parking to MTA finances, he’s diluting the single most important point, namely, that parking is bad in and of itself. It causes congestion. It encourages driving. It inhibits city officials from more creative uses of public space. And it’s a subsidy to car owners, who are generally wealthier than transit users. So let’s never forget: We can and should get rid of free parking — with or without any sweeteners.)

Here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: