Tributes Pour in for Matt Travis — Pro Wrestler Who Became 28th Cyclist Killed this Year

Matt Travis in his Twitter profile pic.

Fans and friends of professional wrestler Matt Travis have been filling social media with tributes to the much-liked grappler since the 25-year-old was fatally struck by a reckless hit-and-run dump truck driver early Saturday morning.

Police have not officially released Travis’s name or address pending notification of his family, but friends indeed already know — and are making sure the world knows more about the wrestler with the braids who competed for Game Changer Wrestling and trained at the House of Glory in Queens.

On Twitter, the league called Travis “a passionate rising star with a big heart and a world of potential.”

Travis was interviewed earlier this year by Vice, which described Travis as a good guy living with his mom in Mott Haven.

“Wrestling is my lifeline,” he told the magazine. “Every night I come home and hear how someone got shot… like, what if I’m next? But with wrestling I feel like, finally, I have a shot.”

It didn’t take a bullet to kill Matt Travis. It took a 10,000-pound dump truck. According to police, Travis was coasting down the Willis Avenue bridge bike path at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, intending to continue across 125th Street — but a dump truck on a service road parallel to the bridge made an illegal left turn onto 125th Street and then another left onto the bridge, hitting Travis in the process.

The dump truck driver kept on going, heading into the Bronx. Cops say they are looking for the driver, but have released no additional information.

For now, the wrestling world is filling the void inside the emptier squared circle.

Fellow wrestler Faye Jackson added:

Another wrestler, Amazing Red, who may have also trained Travis, posted what appeared to be an impromptu memorial for Travis at the crash site.

On his own Twitter account, Travis described himself as a “diamond in the dirt; raw and uncut.”

“Coming out the gutter, South Bronx concrete jungle baby; Young Capo of NYC: entrepreneur in the making,” he wrote.

The tributes show that Travis was seen by many as a rising star in his profession, but they only underscore that every death on a New York City street takes away someone who was central to a group of people — perhaps a community of bicycle messengers or restaurant workers or students or artists. Every death leaves our world a little bit more empty.

“It feels like the very fabric of New York becomes frayed with each of these losses,” tweeted Doug Gordon.

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Matthew Brenner, 29, Killed Earlier This Month on Sands Street

By Stephen Miller |
Matthew Brenner, who was struck by a motorist on Sands Street at an on-ramp to the BQE near the Manhattan Bridge bike path on July 6, died of his injuries soon after, his family and friends report. “We’re still just kind of reeling from all this,” said Leslie Newman, Brenner’s half-sister. “We don’t really know much. We don’t […]

Ghost Bikes Memorial Ride Marks Another Year of Loss

By Charles Komanoff |
Grief, solidarity and resolve brought out two hundred New York cyclists yesterday for the third annual Ghost Bikes Memorial Ride, to commemorate cyclists killed by motor vehicle drivers last year. At the Canal Street & Bowery triangle by the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge bike path, Steve Hindy raised his empty arms in a pantomime […]
STREETSBLOG USA

The Trouble With Uber

By Angie Schmitt |
It's been a bad few weeks for Uber, with CEO Travis Kalanick recently caught on tape in a shouting match with a driver over the company's diminishing pay. Joe Cortright at City Observatory says that beyond the public meltdown, there are a growing number of signs that Uber's business model just isn't sustainable.

Nurturing the Next Generation of NYC Bike Advocates

By Mike Dowd |
Mike Dowd is a social studies teacher at Brooklyn’s Midwood High School. Last fall, at the high school where I teach, I was approached by some 12th-grade boys looking to start a cycling club. As a long-time bike activist, I was thrilled to help. But after our first few meetings, problems arose. At our school, […]