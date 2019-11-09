BREAKING: Hit-and-Run Trucker Kills Cyclist in Harlem — 28th of the Year

A Google image of the crash scene — from the driver's perspective — clearly shows that the attempted turn was illegal. Photo: Google
A Google image of the crash scene — from the driver's perspective — clearly shows that the attempted turn was illegal. Photo: Google

A cyclist was fatally struck as he exited the Willis Avenue bike path by a dump truck driver making an illegal turn from the industrial area under the bridge early Saturday morning.

Police said the 25-year-old cyclist, whose name has not been released yet, was heading southbound on the bridge bike path at around 2:30 a.m. when he was slammed by the driver of the dump truck, who was attempting to access the bridge by turning left from a service road parallel to the bridge — technically First Avenue — onto 125th Street and then onto the bridge itself.

Signs clearly indicate that the only legal turn from that service road is right onto 125th St.

The truck driver fled into the Bronx, police said. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe body trauma. He died at the medical center.

Cops said they are seeking the vehicle, but did not give a description.

The cyclist is the 28th to die this year on New York City streets — up from 10 in all of last year.

This is a breaking story that will be updated later.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

One City, By Bike: Unlocking Uptown Cycling With the Harlem River Bridges

By Jon Orcutt |
This is part four of a five-part series by former NYC DOT policy director Jon Orcutt about the de Blasio administration’s opportunities to expand and improve cycling in New York. Read part one, part two, and part three. Forging good cycling routes across the Harlem River represents a strong organizing principle for a multi-year program to deliver better cycling […]