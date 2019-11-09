BREAKING: Hit-and-Run Trucker Kills Cyclist in Harlem — 28th of the Year

A cyclist was fatally struck as he exited the Willis Avenue bike path by a dump truck driver making an illegal turn from the industrial area under the bridge early Saturday morning.

Police said the 25-year-old cyclist, whose name has not been released yet, was heading southbound on the bridge bike path at around 2:30 a.m. when he was slammed by the driver of the dump truck, who was attempting to access the bridge by turning left from a service road parallel to the bridge — technically First Avenue — onto 125th Street and then onto the bridge itself.

Signs clearly indicate that the only legal turn from that service road is right onto 125th St.

The truck driver fled into the Bronx, police said. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with severe body trauma. He died at the medical center.

Cops said they are seeking the vehicle, but did not give a description.

The cyclist is the 28th to die this year on New York City streets — up from 10 in all of last year.

This is a breaking story that will be updated later.