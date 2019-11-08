City Officials All over the U.S. to Feds: Don’t Mandate Helmet Laws!

Well, this is awkward.

Capping a week when Mayor de Blasio said mandatory bike helmet laws might be “the right direction,” a group of city transportation officials from all over America urged the National Transportation Safety Board to pull back from its recommendation earlier this week that all states require adults to wear helmets.

Corinne Kisner, executive director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials said the NTSB recommendation issued Tuesday “flies in the face of best practice on bicycle safety.”

“NACTO strongly urges NTSB to remove the recommendation that states adopt mandatory helmet laws and work with their federal and state partners to enshrine the remainder of this critical, timely, and well-researched report into practice,” Kisner added.

The statement may not reflect Mayor de Blasio’s sentiment on the issue — he has said twice in the last three months that he is looking at mandatory helmet laws — but it does reflect the views of his Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, who, like the NTSB staff, has said better road design and lower speed limits help cyclists more than helmet laws.

“In cities where…adults [are] required to wear cycling helmets, cycling goes down — particularly for things like Citi Bike,” Trottenberg said last month.

To be clear, the New York City Department of Transportation does not oppose helmets, which many studies say make cyclists safer. The agency gives out tens of thousands of helmets for free each year.

Here is Kisner’s entire statement: