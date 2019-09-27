Mom: The Driver Who Killed My Son on Flatbush Avenue Was Speeding

Luis Garcia was hit and killed by a driver on Flatbush Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Carmen Torres
Luis Garcia was hit and killed by a driver on Flatbush Avenue. Photo: Courtesy of Carmen Torres

The mother of the man struck and killed early Tuesday on Flatbush Avenue says the driver who ended her son’s life was speeding — and she’s accusing cops of not conducting a thorough investigation.

Carmen Torres, the mother of Luis Garcia, told Streetsblog that her son would be alive if the driver — whose identity has not been provided by police — had been traveling at the 25 miles-per-hour speed limit when he struck Garcia as he walked near Fourth Avenue. The NYPD said its initial investigation revealed that the driver had the green light — but the agency also declined to answer any follow-up questions about the crash.

How Streetsblog covered the story.
How Streetsblog covered the story.

“My son was killed … by what I believe was a speeding driver,” Torres said. “Whether the light was green or not, whether my son was trying to beat the light or not, I believe he was speeding and because of it, [he] killed my son. My son had severe trauma and internal bleeding. What killed him was the head injury, which probably came from him hitting the windshield.”

Indeed, photographs from the crash site published by the NY Post showed a huge indentation on the roof of the car and a windshield demolished on the passenger-side. The car did not appear to have a front license plate, suggesting that the driver is from out of state.

“I believe this man should not get away with what he did to my son,” Torres added. “My son’s wife, his child, his family are all suffering due to this [driver]. I am truly devastated that I lost my oldest son to this tragedy. I need answers.”

Studies show that fatalities rise exponentially as car speeds increase. At 20 miles per hour, for example, roughly 5 percent of struck people die. At 30 miles per hour, that number jumps to roughly 20 percent. By 42 miles per hour — close to the speed that some drivers attain on Flatbush Avenue during the early morning hours when Garcia was hit — the number rises to 50 percent.

For now, Torres said simply, “I want to find out if there is any progress on the investigation.”

On Friday, Streetsblog called the NYPD to ask — and was told that there is no update. The police department could still not answer basic questions about the crash, such as whether the driver was distracted by music or his phone, or whether he was speeding. Photos from the Post show the driver undertaking a field sobriety test, which he presumably passed, as no charges were immediately filed.

Torres claimed that the NYPD has provided no information to her.

“Does this driver have insurance, so they can give towards the wake and his funeral?” she asked. “This was not just a piece of meat laid out in the street. He was a father, a husband, a brother, and my son. A hard-working man providing for his family. And I am a grieving mother who want answers.”

  • Folicle

    It’s unlikely that the speed of the vehicle can be accurately inferred merely by the extent of the injuries to a pedestrian, as the mother is seeking to here. Typically cops measure skid marks to get an approximation of the vehicle speed, but those are not always available if, say, the driver did not apply the brakes, say because he did not see the person.

    There are accident reconstruction experts who can make more accurate estimates. They examine how the structure of the vehicle was compromised and note the condition of any crumple zones. And some vehicles carry a “black box” that records important vehicle data.

    But there may never be an accurate determination of the vehicle’s velocity in other cases, and eye witnesses are unreliable when it comes to testifying to speed.

  • Joe R.

    We should install cameras at all intersections. Besides making it clear whose fault it was, we can easily tell if drivers were speeding. We shouldn’t be relying on either police reconstruction or eyewitnesses nowadays to make a simple finding-of-fact determination like the speed of a vehicle before impact.

    We should also mandate black boxes which record vehicle telemetry data for the life of the vehicle. If the vehicle is involved in an incident, even months ago, the police can just pull that data.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Transportation Alternatives Launches Probe Into NYPD Crash Investigations

By Brad Aaron |
Transportation Alternatives today delivered over 2,500 citizen letters to Ray Kelly demanding that NYPD crack down on dangerous driving, and announced a comprehensive probe into how the department handles traffic crash investigations. Flanked by dozens of supporters and victims of traffic violence at 1 Police Plaza, TA executive director Paul Steely White excoriated NYPD for […]