Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Flatbush Avenue This Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed early on Tuesday morning on deadly Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn — but cops said the driver had the green light, so he was released.

According to police, Luis Garcia, 33, was crossing the six-lane speedway near Fourth Avenue at around 12:05 a.m. when the 55-year-old driver of a Dodge Stratus hit him. The driver remained on the scene, while Garcia was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he died.

It is unclear why the NYPD believes the driver had the green light. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment.

The spokesperson also declined to say how fast the driver was traveling in the moments before the early-morning crash. News12 had footage of the car in the aftermath of the crash — its windshield bore a deep depression suggesting a high rate of speed.

The NYPD also declined to answer Streetsblog’s standard list of questions, including whether the driver was distracted by his phone, loud music or a passenger in the car.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD said.

Garcia is the 160th person — and the 82nd pedestrian — to die on New York City streets this year, a double-digit percentage increase over the same period last year, according to Department of Transportation statistics.

Flatbush Avenue is a dangerous roadway for pedestrians, particularly in the stretch that contains numerous new residential buildings, the Apple Store, the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Terminal and the Barclays Center. In just the small bowtie section one block in each direction of Garcia’s death, there were 387 reported crashes injuring 13 cyclists, 14 pedestrians and 65 motorists, according to Crashmapper.

After initial publication of this story, the NYPD got back to us regarding our questions. Here is the answer from Det. Denise Moroney:

We do not have those particulars. The [provided] information is preliminary information and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad. CIS technicians reconstruct the collision scene by examining evidence, interviewing witnesses, locating and reviewing video, and using modern investigative techniques.

Streetsblog has asked whether there was video in this case and how many witnesses were interviewed. We will update this story if the NYPD provides that information.