Op-Ed: My Bike Was Vandalized — and the Cops Don’t Care

But with police hostility to cyclists all over the five boroughs, I shouldn't have been surprised.

The damage from vandalism to Steve Scofield's bike cost $213 to repair. Here, a flat tire. Photo: Steve Scofield
I’ve been riding a bike in New York for more than 60 years, and I’ve locked up countless times to parking signs, poles, fences, bike racks, and the like. I’ve had one bike stolen, along with a few random parts, but over the years I’ve been pretty fortunate.

That all changed on Sept. 16, when I was the victim of an act of malice and hostility after I locked up to a “No Parking” sign in front of 35 Cumberland St. in Brooklyn.

I was doing a crash investigation nearby for my employer, Vaccaro and White, the bike-injury law firm. After locking my bike, I returned an hour later to find it lying on its side (still locked to the pole) with its tires slashed and brake cables damaged. My helmet, which I had chained to my bike, lay in the street with the straps cut out.

A woman was sitting at a second-floor window, so I asked her if she’d seen anything. Instead of answering, she yelled repeatedly, “Get your bike off my property!” — even though the sidewalk and the sign pole aren’t her property. Given her outburst, I wondered whether she might have had something to do with the vandalism. But there were no witnesses and (apparently) no video.

I called 911 to report the crime, and a patrol car arrived — two hours later. As I waited for the officers to arrive, the woman came down to sweep the sidewalk and glare at me.

The officers who responded said they couldn’t do anything without any evidence, but I told them that I still wanted to file a report. They took statements from me and from the woman — who said that she had not seen the incident and wasn’t involved with it. The cops told me to expect a call from the 88th Precinct “in a few days” with the complaint number. No one called me, so I tried calling the stationhouse.

I called four times last week: Twice I got no answer after 30 rings, and the third time someone answered, took my information, put me on hold for 10 minutes and then hung up on me. The last time, someone answered the phone on the second ring, transferred me to a recording that said, “No one is available to answer your call. Goodbye.” The recording left no opportunity to leave a voicemail.

This week, I visited the Classon Avenue stationhouse itself. After some prodding, the officer at the window looked up the incident and gave me a complaint number. But he told me that I would have to contact police headquarters at 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan to obtain a copy. He said that it could take a long time.

Our tax dollars at work.
Steve Scofield.
Now, with the mounting hostility toward cyclists resulting in threats and actual incidents of bodily harm, I’m at least a little happy that this attack was only against my property.

And maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised at the officers’ indifference. The cyclist who was beaten up by a pedestrian in Manhattan last week said that police reacted with “deep suspicion and skepticism” about his complaint.

“I felt like I was the one being interrogated rather than the person who kicked me off my bike,” Wilfred Chan told Gothamist.

Then, of course, the police themselves sometimes have displayed hostility toward our transportation of choice. Recently, another officer in Manhattan used his SUV to cut off a cyclist running a red light, smashing the bike, not to mention the Bronx incident in which an officer himself vandalized a youngster’s bike by taking a cudgel to its wheel.

But I  have to wonder: If this act of vandalism had happened to a car, would the NYPD’s response be so casual?  I realize that this wasn’t an emergency, but two hours? And no effort to follow up? No concern about my damaged property or the criminality of the incident itself?

The cops could have done several things to make this a real investigation: They could have questioned the woman for real (or, at least, for more than about 30 seconds). They could have sought surveillance video as they said they would — but didn’t. And they could have contacted me as promised.

The officer at the stationhouse desk told me that following up with the NYPD was my responsibility, not theirs.

OK, so pick up the damn phone!

The repairs (new tires and tubes, readjusting my brakes and cable, and a new helmet) cost me $213.

So I’d like to warn people — if your bike is vandalized, don’t expect the police to do anything about it.

Steve Scofield is a cycling activist in Queens.

  • Joe R.

    This is why I never use my bike for transportation unless I know I have safe, indoor parking. You were really, really lucky until now. My brother had 4 bikes stolen in the space of a few years. I never gave people the opportunity. If I did a bike trip, I went with someone, usually my brother, who watched the bike while I was doing my business.

    Predictably, the police don’t care. To them a bike isn’t transportation. You might as well have told them a kid broke your child’s trike in the playground. That would probably elicit more concern.

    I’ll bet good money the woman vandalized your bike. Probably the neighborhood busy body who hangs out the window all day watching every little thing. I can’t stand people like that.

    Given the current hostility towards cyclists, it’s a good idea to steer clear enough of pedestrians so they can’t knock you off your bike. Anyone wonder why I repeatedly advocate elevated and/or otherwise totally separate bike infrastructure? Sure, in principal we belong on the street. In practice it’s not possible given the current traffic levels, hostility towards cyclists, and incessant NYPD ticketing. Get us our own space where only bikes are allowed. No cars, no pedestrians, and especially no cops.

  • Andy

    Really it’s no different than parking a car on the street. If another car or say a garbage truck backs into it and causes $2000 worth of damage, the police will file a report, but they won’t make the effort to seek out video and hold anyone accountable. As you said, our tax dollars at work.

  • Tooscrapps

    Brick meet window. Eye for an eye.

  • jeremy

    And these goons only cost us taxpayers $5.6 billion a year

  • Joe R.

    In another article the shortfall of transit money was mentioned. Cut the NYPD by 2/3rds. We’ll still have the same number of cops per capita as most other large cities. That gives us ~$3.7 billion per year, or $18.5 billion for the next MTA 5 year plan. We won’t even notice the missing cops, except for cyclists who will finally be able to ride without fearing BS tickets.

  • Komanoff

    I’m so sorry you had to endure this double injury, Steve. Thanks for your perseverance, including reporting the full details of the whole sorry mess.

  • Ian Turner

    But I have to wonder: If this act of vandalism had happened to a car, would the NYPD’s response be so casual?

    All of the information that we have says that the answer is “yes”, the NYPD will show complete indifference to your plight, and make filing a report as hard as possible, regardless of your mode of transportation.

  • reasonableexplanation

    This was not a bike thing, this was a NYPD thing. Case in point:

    My car was vandalized last year: someone keyed the entire side of it, from bumper to bumper. (Cost about $1800 to repaint).

    I called 911, and the NYPD told me to wait by my car. And I did. For 8 hours. Yes, seriously, 8 hours. I called back every hour, and they told me to keep waiting. Eventually I left. the cops never did come.

    I got a call *2 days* later asking me if I was still by my car because the police should be arriving any moment…

    When I was on the phone with my insurance, I told them this story and they said, yeah, that’s normal.

  • jeremy

    Yep, and most of the NYPD I see are NYPD Traffic agents hanging out at intersections playing on their phones and eating donuts

  • walks bikes drives

    Wow, consider yourself lucky. If the same thing had happened to my bike and helmet, I would have been out almost $400, doing all of the labor myself. Not that I am minimizing, but rather saying this is something that could happen to any one of us and cause a great deal of unrecoupable monetary loss.

    But I can honestly tell you that the NYPD didnt do anything, not because it was a bike, but because they just dont care. I had a situation many years back where a delivery truck hit my parked car and did about $1000 worth of damage to it, and just left the scene. A bystander saw the incident, got the license plate number, and left me a note on my windshield with all the information. I contacted the police and, once the patrol car arrived 2 or 3 hours later, they refused to even take a report.

  • Folicle

    Ah, but which window?

  • Folicle

    Well it was kinda ballsy of you to park your bike right on a “no parking” sign, you know?

  • Joe R.

    Wow, just wow. At least this and other accounts are saying this isn’t just the usual NYPD animus towards bikes. They just don’t care, period. Most want to do their 20 and collect a pension with as little effort as possible.

    Not to minimize what happened but keep in mind at least your car was still usable after the incident, albeit with a lot of cosmetic damage. Steve’s bike wasn’t. Suppose he had ridden somewhere with no public transit, and no way to get home besides walking with a damaged bike?

  • Tooscrapps

    The one the woman was sitting at.

  • Folicle

    The author doesn’t know that she damaged his bike. He only knows that someone did. It’s possible there was more than one person annoyed at the author storing his bike on the building’s sidewalk. The perp may not even live in that building, but just has a grudge.

  • JL

    An eye for an eye leaves the whole world with less eyes and you might miss the whole window. Maybe it was another car owner who has no parking because of bikelanes, and saw the orange sticker on his bike. Not blaming the victim bike here. Bummer ’bout the tires and tube tho. I don’t know what the cops do all day, there are so many of them now with do little crime.

