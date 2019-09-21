Teen Cyclist Killed by Uncharged Truck Driver — 22nd Biker Death this Year

This is the chaotic corner where Mario Valenzuela was killed by a truck driver on Saturday. Photo: Google
This is the chaotic corner where Mario Valenzuela was killed by a truck driver on Saturday. Photo: Google

A teenage cyclist was run down and killed by a truck driver on a Long Island City street long known to city officials as dangerous — in a neighborhood teaming with young families and a brand new library built partly to draw youngsters.

Mario Valenzuela, 14, was killed on Borden Avenue at around 2 p.m. on Saturday — the 22nd cyclist to die this year, up from 10 in all of 2018.

According to police, Valenzuela was cycling eastbound on Borden “alongside a truck” when the 33-year-old driver slammed his Mack truck into him as he turned right onto 11th Street.The New York Post’s lead photo revealed the graphic carnage.

The truck driver remained on the scene and was not charged. In a statement, Transportation Alternatives’ Deputy Director Ellen McDermott called the crash a “blatant criminal violation of the Right of Way law.”

“Large trucks have caused more than half of the cyclist deaths this year,” she continued. “Once again we ask Mayor de Blasio: go to the scene of the crash. console Mario’s family and take the steps urgently needed to prevent others from suffering as they do right now. Treat the death and suffering like the unacceptable crisis it is.”

The driver, whose name was not immediately released by cops, worked for a private sanitation company called Limited Interior Group. Drivers in that industry are notorious for high kill rates, but the de Blasio administration is resisting a Council effort to rein in the rogue industry.

Valenzuela was killed just a few blocks from where cyclist Robert Spencer was run down, also on Borden Avenue, in March. The driver was not charged in that killing, either. Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, who attended a vigil for Spencer, and reiterated his call for the Department of Transportation to do more.

Valenzuela’s death comes as the formerly industrial zone under the Pulaski Bridge is becoming far more populated by families. And the city just cut the ribbon on a $40-million teen-centered library just eight blocks from the scene of Saturday’s crash.

Borden Avenue is particularly dangerous because it remains a truck route and also features an entrance to the Long Island Expressway. Since January, 2018, there have been 92 reported crashes, resulting in the death of one cyclist and injuries to 22 people, mostly motorists.

  • Reader

    No one bikes “alongside a truck.” What really happens is that someone is biking at 10 – 15 mph tops and a truck speeds up alongside them at 30 – 40 mph and knocks them over, crushing them to death.

    The Daily News ought to really think about how they are having people with this language. It’s gross. And used against a 14-year-old kid, it’s even more disgusting than usual.

  • qrt145

    I wish that were true, but I very often see cyclists riding alongside stopped or slow-moving trucks to pass them, which is risky because the truck might suddenly speed up or start moving and turn.

    (I’m not saying that’s what happened here.)

  • James

    His name was Mario Valenzuela. Not Venezuela.

  • walks bikes drives

    When I am passing a truck while riding, I only do so when it is stopped. I also make sure I can see the vehicle in front so I can be sure it will remain stopped as I pass. I do the same for buses. Last thing I want is to end up under those wheels. However, there is virtually nothing I can do when a truck passes me.

  • walks bikes drives

    The Post and NYDN say 21. Streetsblog has 22. Where is that discrepancy? Who is the one they are missing?

  • Probably the e-bike rider in Central Park who died after crashing into a pedestrian.

    And I agree that that rider of a motorised vehicle should not be grouped with actual bicyclists.

  • SSkate

    If you’re going to differentiate between cyclists and e-cyclists, then the count goes down another one or two. A delivery guy who was killed at the start of the year was riding an e-bike. There may have been one other e-cyclist killed this year, but at this point I can’t recall if or when that might have occurred.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

No Charges Filed as Six Are Killed by NYC Drivers in Seven Days

By Brad Aaron |
A Brooklyn woman who was struck by a truck driver in Red Hook Wednesday was the latest victim among six city pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in the last week. At approximately 6:40 a.m. yesterday, Lillian Cruz, 60, was crossing Hamilton Avenue at Court Street when the signal changed and the driver of a tractor-trailer, westbound […]