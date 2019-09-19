Thursday’s Headlines: The OJ Simpson Trial Comes to Ridgewood Edition

Both Streetsblog and the Daily News covered the latest lawsuit against a city bus lane — this time yesterday’s hearing about Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood — but let’s not forget the best detail in both stories: on Friday, Queens Supreme Court Justice Joseph Esposito will personally tour the roadway so he can see if the city’s dedicated bus lane is helping transit riders (yes, it is) or turning area business owners into paupers (as their lawyer Arthur Schwartz speciously claims).

It’s like a little dash of the O.J. Simpson trial coming to little old Ridgewood. But you can be sure We’ll be there to watch the car-loving Esposito — who told the News that he doesn’t go anywhere unless he can park — get his first-hand look at what bus riders go through every day.

For now, though, here’s the news from an otherwise slow day: