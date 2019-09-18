BREAKING: Another NIMBY Group Sues to Block a City Bus Lane

City lawyers are in court this morning in Queens battling the latest effort by a self-styled neighborhood group hoping to block a new bus-only lane on Fresh Pond Road on the grounds that it is “having a horrific impact on local business and pushing parking onto already crowded residential side streets.”

The bus route on the southbound portion of Fresh Pond Road, between Bleeker Street and Putnam Avenue, operates only during late afternoon and early evening hours — similar to rush-hour only routes citywide.

The lawsuit by the Ridgewood Property Owners and Civic Association and a handful of local businesses is the latest effort by community groups to block vital transit projects. Pending cases include a lawsuit to stop the car-free busway on 14th Street in Manhattan (which is being argued by the same lawyer, Arthur Schwartz), a road-diet plan for Morris Park Avenue and a fight by wealthy property owners on Central Park West to stop a protected bike lane because it would remove spaces for storage of privately owned cars.

The latest suit raises many of the same arguments in previous suits, specifically arguing that the promised benefit of the bus lane — a 25-percent increase in bus speeds — is not enough to justify the “significant impact on the local environment.”

A central argument in Schwartz’s paperwork is similar to what he argued in his fight against the busway, which the city cannot implement, thanks to a restraining order.

“All of this planning has been undertaken on an ad hoc basis by [the city], without carrying out any serious study of any sort about the impact of [the] proposed plans, ignoring feedback [officials] have received from what little community outreach they have engaged, and largely ignoring objections posed by local elected officials, the local community board, and the Ridgewood Property Owners and Civic Association,” the paperwork argued.

This is, in fact, not true.

City officials conducted extensive outreach, including business surveys, and tweaked the proposal to include more loading zones and more metered parking on side streets and by reducing the hours of the bus lane’s operation from a six-hour window to a four-hour rush-hour window. [City presentation PDF]

The Department of Transportation said its outreach to the neighborhood revealed that the majority of shoppers polled in a three-day survey said they walked or used transit to access Fresh Pond Road businesses — the same businesses that are complaining about the loss of parking. Only 22 percent of customers said they drove to Fresh Pond Road.

The DOT’s surveys also determined that double- and illegal parking was a crucial part of the congestion problem on Fresh Pond Road.

The main issue for the DOT, of course, is bus speeds. In the evening rush hour, buses on Fresh Pond Road average just 3 miles per hour — less than half the 6.4 mph average in Queens, the city says. There are “continuous southbound traffic backup[s] in afternoon and evening,” according to DOT.

Southbound buses are slowest between 1 and 7 p.m. — and bus ridership is highest from 2 to 8 p.m., which provided the city with a strong basis for the dedicated lane on the southbound side during the afternoon rush.”

Schwartz argued that, at best, the changes would allow bus riders to complete a 10-minute trip in 7.5 minutes. His larger line of attack is that the city did not study the alleged environmental impact of changing the configuration of the roadway — a change that the city has long argued does not require a full review, also known as a “hard look,” under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

The city’s “failure to take a ‘hard look,’ and prepare and properly file and publish an Environmental Assessment addressed to the Fresh Pond Road Bus Plan, violates SEQRA and its attendant regulations,” Schwartz’s paperwork argues.

He also suggests that he’s a better traffic planner than the experts at the city Department of Transportation.

“The most simple solution” to speed buses, Schwartz argued in court papers, “would be the elimination of left turns, barring truck unloading on the south side from 4-7, better synchronization of traffic signals, and enforcement of no double-parking regulations. Rational decision making would have started with an assessment of the impact of these changes, before turning to the morse radical alternative which DOT chose; their choice was flashier, but creates far more harm.”

Lawyers for both sides are at State Supreme Court this morning as residents and business are hoping a judge will issue a restraining order barring the city from continuing the bus lane — which actually took effect in the last week of August. On the grounds alone, it is unlikely that a judge will halt the city’s lane at this time.

Read the entire case below and check back for updates.

Ridgewood Civic Lawsuit against City for Fresh Pond Road Bus Lane by Gersh Kuntzman on Scribd