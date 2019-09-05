Thursday’s Headlines: ‘de Brainless’ for the Fall Edition

Mayor de Blasio tripped on his bike helmet and landed on his head yesterday when — goaded by bikelash dinosaur Marcia Kramer — he told reporters that he’s mulling helmet and license requirements for city cyclists.

“De Blasio’s public dalliance with the two ideas will do little to restore faith among safe streets advocates that he has truly recommitted to driving down street fatalities, or that he understands why they argue for more protected bike lanes unobstructed by trucks or cops,” Dana Rubinstein and Erin Durkin wrote in Politico. “Rather, his comments are likely to reinforce the notion that beneath his Vision Zero veneer, the mayor is a ‘car guy’ at heart.”

Streetsblog’s Dave Colon conjectured that a “de Brainless” Hizzoner “must have had some bad mescaline on his stroll through a Nevada canyon recently” and channeled the fervent wish of many cycling advocates that he “remain the absentee mayor.”

Newish Postie David Meyer played the story straight, noting that the data mostly do not support the mayor’s contention that helmets aid safety.

Sorry, this isn’t about safety; it’s about politics. De Blasio wants to discourage cycling right now — as he knows those measures will: He can’t do the hard work of making streets safe fast enough to stanch the blood tide engulfing him on the campaign trail. (How heartening to see The Times’s report that he’ll exit the race next month!) He also likely choked on recent bikelash blather like this Post article. None of it augurs well for a future cabinet portfolio.

In other news yesterday: