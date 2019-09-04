De Brainless: Mayor Endorses Meritless Helmet and Licensing Requirements for Cyclists

Is he trying to undermine his own bike-share system?

BdB's new bag: Mandate that Citi Bike users wear helmets. Too bad they're pretty useless for safety. Photo: Schwinn
On second thought, let him remain the absentee mayor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who must have had some bad mescaline on his stroll through a Nevada canyon recently, came back from his presidential campaign to tell the people of New York that his administration has been considering instituting a helmet requirement for Citi Bike users. The mayor (who previously called himself the bike mayor) also said that there’s a valid discussion to be had about licensing cyclists.

In response to a question at a Wednesday afternoon press conference on whether the city’s rash of cycling deaths had him considering implementing a helmet requirement for Citi Bike users, de Blasio said that he has “thought about that. And that’s something we are talking about inside the administration. I think it is a really valid issue.”

The mayor followed that up by telling reporters that licensing cyclists was “also a valid discussion.”

Cyclist licensing has a long history of failure in America, mostly owing to the fact that running the bureaucracy to establish and oversee bike licensing is too expensive to cover its own cost. (The social justice-minded mayor also should take note of the way it’s been enforced in a racist manner.) As for the idea that helmets make cyclists safer, that flies in the face of every piece of research done on the subject including by … the mayor’s own Department of Transportation.

“If you look through any analytical work done by the DOT under the de Blasio administration, the more cyclists you see the safer it is,” Jon Orcutt of Bike New York said. “It’s the safety in numbers phenomenon.”

DOT, in fact, stated bluntly that “the growing number of cyclists on our streets is a likely contributor to the positive changes in cycling safety” when it came out with its 2017 safer cycling report. No mention of helmets appeared in the report.

The idea that mandatory helmet usage is “a valid issue” was blasted by Citi Bike spokesperson Julie Wood, who also referred to the “safety in numbers” phenomenon. “We’re proud of Citi Bike’s remarkable safety record over the past six years and encourage our riders to wear helmets. There is extensive evidence that what keeps cyclists safe are protected bike lanes, enforcement against dangerous driver behavior, and more people riding bikes — not mandatory helmet laws.”

De Blasio’s off-the-cuff answer could, if put into practice, kneecap the very Citi Bike expansion his administration was championing just weeks ago. Bike-share systems in Seattle and Melbourne collapsed partly because of low ridership stemming from mandatory helmet laws.

“Something like Citi Bike, where it works best when you make a spontaneous decision to use because it allows you to get somewhere quickly, will especially suffer if you have to carry around a helmet for six hours every day,” Orcutt said. “Citi Bike has a great safety record, so if it ain’t broke, let’s not make policy around it.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson took to Twitter to say that the mayor’s press conference featured no good bike ideas.

Transportation Alternatives challenged the mayor to work on safety measures that actually would help keep cyclists safe. “If the mayor is seeking to create a safer environment where pedestrians and bicyclists can move safely throughout New York, he should prioritize the rapid implementation of his Green Wave plan, and further prioritize action on Vision Zero to ensure that no more New Yorkers fall victim to car violence,” Deputy Director Marco Conner said in a statement. “To date, more than 80 pedestrians and bicyclists have been killed on the streets of New York, a significant increase from 2018.”

Endorsing mandatory helmets also put de Blasio in the same camp as state Senator Simcha Felder, the street safety roadblock and despised former power broker, who sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have mandated city cyclists wear helmets.

Orcutt noted that, despite all the gains street-safety activists have made over the years, the fight never seems to be finished. “Bikelash lives, that’s why this came up today,” he said.

  • Joe R.

    Bicycle licensing and mandatory helmet laws were never about safety. They’re a back door way to discourage cycling while pretending to care for the welfare of cyclists (the helmet part) or kowtowing to motorists (the licensing part). Cycling in Australia dropped over 30% when their mandatory helmet law was implemented, and the number of head injuries remained about the same, despite fewer cyclists being on the road:

    http://www.cycle-helmets.com/

    http://www.cycle-helmets.com/results.html

    I would also love to know which idiot reporter asked deBlasio about helmet laws due to the recent uptick in cyclist deaths. Last I checked, these cyclists were crushed to death by motor vehicles. Nothing they could have worn for protection, short of a heavy steel armored suit, might have helped.

  • see

    One would think Wiley Norvell, formerly of Transportation Alternatives, would have taught his boss about this but challenging de Blasio is not tolerated at City Hall.

  • John P

    The cyclists who died in Central Park hit is head on the pavement. A helmet could have kept him alive. My helmet has saved me from head injuries.

  • Joe R.

    Whether a helmet could have helped that dead cyclist or not is unknown. The way helmets work it’s not a case where you’re dead without a helmet but alive and OK with one. A head impact severe enough to kill you without a helmet most likely would leave you a mental vegetable with one. There have also been cases where the helmet caused head rotation, turning what would have been minor abrasions into a broken neck. It works both ways. That’s why helmets are neutral to slightly negative overall in preventing injuries:

    Nearly all of the pedestrians killed by cyclists died as a result of falling and hitting their heads. Doubtless helmets would have helped at least some of them, but nobody is suggesting that pedestrians wear helmets because the overall risk of head injury while walking is very low. Guess what? It’s about half as much cycling compared to walking per hour of exposure. Yet we single out cycling over walking for helmet use despite the statistics not justifying it.

    Regardless of the efficacy of helmets, mandatory helmet laws are always a bad idea. It’s not the government’s job to protect people from themselves. C.S. Lewis said it best:

    “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Mandatory helmet laws make cycling less popular and less safe.

  • Enough

    An offensive thing to say considering Jose Alzorizz and many other people this year were crushed to death by cars and trucks. Helmets are not a sign of a healthy bicycling city.

  • Andrew

    And if you wish to wear a helmet, nothing is stopping you from doing so right now.

  • walks bikes drives

    Yes, a helmet probably would have saved his life. I almost never ride without a helmet, but there are times where I grab a citibike because it is convenient based on where I am, or my plans had changed, and if the helmet law was in place, I couldn’t have used the citibike.

  • christopher Lucy

    I always wear my helmet when I ride I have three bicycles here in Boston that I won’t ride but I ride blue bikes here & I would ride other bike shares and e-bikes and e-scooters if they are authorized for service anywhere but Brookline Ma. which they maybe at some point .and I always wear my helmet and carry a license which is also a full motorcycle license. But I will not register my personal bicycles..w the city..I would also point out that the school of law in New York City is absolutely illogical also and I believe as a result e-scooters and possibly E mini motos are also banned in New York City..there are many cities around the world that have scooter share programs as well..

  • You are correct in your observation. Wearing a helmet is an objectively good thing; and any sensible bicyclist will do so willingly. Even though there are many sorts of catastrophic crashes in which the presence or absence of a helmet is irrelevant to the outcome for the bicyclist, there are many more types of incidents in which a helmet makes the difference between a life-changing injury (or even a life-ending injury) and walking away unharmed.

    But this does not mean that wearing one should be mandated by law. Bicyclists’ interests are served by having as many people as possible ride. So we should be careful about measures that reduce cycling numbers.

    Still, while I do not endorse a mandatory helmet law, I can see the arguments for it. First, to indulge such stupidity is galling; one ought to be willing to admit that a person who cares more about his or her hairstyle then about his or her skull and brain is a person whose behaviour is unlikely to reflect well on bicyclists as a whole.

    More important, a bicyclist who does not wear a helmet is not only putting his/her own life in danger, but is also modelling very bad behaviour to children. A person is morally entitled to risk his/her own life; but society has a right to see to it that dangerous conduct is not perpetuated. And government has the responsibility to regulate conduct for the purpose of promoting public health.

    So the arguments for a mandatory helmet law are valid and strong. But they are defeated by the need to avoid the phenomenon of discouragement.

    If we had a more sane society, one in which the numbers of bicyclists versus drivers were reversed, and in which bicycling was firmly entrenched as the primary mainstream mode of transportation, for purposes both of utility and of recreation, then in that case a mandatory helmet law would be appropriate.

    But, in our sick and twisted society, in which bicycling is only now moving from the margins into the mainstream, such a law would not be appropriate, because it would do far more harm than good.

  • quenchy

    Ever since I started riding citibike in 2013, i maybe didn’t wear a helmet just a couple of times. When my indiegogo funded foldable helmets arrived, it was easier to have the helmet with me. Better safe than sorry considering the nuts they give drivers licenses tol..

