NYPD to Drivers: Slow Down and Stop Killing People!
This just in from the Department of Transportation and the NYPD: Cops will be out in force with radar guns to stop drivers — who apparently are much more likely to speed on hot summer weekends.
The crackdown is part of a “Warm Weather Weekends” campaign. The agencies say last weekend’s warm weather was a contributing factor in six fatalities, including the death of cyclist Jose Alzorris. So this weekend, the NYPD will try to stop the carnage.
Here’s the statement from the agencies:
The New York City Police Department and the Department of Transportation (DOT) today issued an alert that with beautiful weather forecast for this weekend, the Vision Zero “Warm Weather Weekends” safety campaign would be in effect. This weekend’s weather forecast calls for sunny days with highs in the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, very similar to last weekend’s weather – when New York City saw six fatalities in five different crashes in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Preliminary investigations show that most of last weekend’s crashes involved motorists or motorcyclists traveling at excessive speeds.
“The NYPD is stepping up its enforcement of speeding drivers this weekend,” said NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan.“Tragically, last weekend showed us that the blatant disregard of our speed laws are directly resulting in lives lost and families forever damaged. Our officers will be working to target this dangerous driving behavior. The NYPD is committed to Vision Zero; we expect all motorists to drive safely, and hold accountable all those that do not.”
“With the Warm Weather Weekends campaign in full effect and after seeing far too many tragedies this year, we and our Vision Zero partners are taking strong preventive action,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “Last weekend, we saw once again the unmistakable and dangerous results of speeding, with several horrible crashes. Our message to New Yorkers for this coming beautiful weekend could not be simpler: we want you to get out there and enjoy this weekend — including at the final Saturday of our Summer Streets event. However, if you are driving a car or riding a motorcycle, please do so safely.”
Drivers should expect heightened enforcement this weekend, from NYPD Highway Patrol and local precincts, each of which now has its own speed detection equipment. Officials will remind drivers that they should continue to obey the speed limit, turn slowly and yield to pedestrians. They will also be calling on drivers to “Look twice for motorcycles,” while reminding motorcyclists – who ride in greater numbers over weekends – to make sure they have the right licensure and registration and avoid risky passing between vehicles.