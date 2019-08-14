UNACCOUNTABLE! The United States Postal Service is a Rogue Company Delivering Road Violence

U.S. Postal Service drivers have no respect for vehicle rules. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
It’s enough to make you go postal.

United States Postal Service drivers are so reckless that the rogue agency has paid out more than $23 million to settle claims by New Yorkers who have been injured or killed in crashes caused by mail company employees since 2013.

In just six and a half years, the USPS has quietly settled 661 motor vehicular injury suits by New Yorkers, roughly 100 per year, with an average value of $35,000. Over the same period, the postal service has paid out roughly $353 million to settle 15,580 claims nationwide, more than 2,300 crashes per year, according to data obtained by Streetsblog in a Freedom of Information request as part of our ongoing investigation into the postal service. Details of the cases themselves were not provided.

The issue is accountability. United States Postal Service vehicles do not carry license plates and therefore cannot be tracked by traditional methods, such as by reviewing camera violations data in the city’s open data portal or via the seminal website Howsmydrivingny.nyc. Under federal law, the USPS does not pay the summonses that it does receive. As a result, NYPD officers rarely bother to even write tickets, which further cements the mail system’s status as a rogue service.

“New Yorkers who travel by two wheels or foot know all too well that NYPD personnel often give USPS employees a ‘pass’ to park on sidewalks, in bike lanes and other hazardous locations, with impunity,” said lawyer Steve Vaccaro, who works with clients who have been injured by drivers. “As Streetsblog’s research shows, this lax approach apparently extends to moving violations as well.”

As a result, USPS drivers use their vehicles to choke our streets, block our bike lanes, park illegally, run red lights, endanger our children — and kill our residents.

One USPS driver hit and killed Charles McClean a block from his Brooklyn apartment back in May, yet the driver has not been arrested, despite evidence — including a video — that he or she rolled through a stop sign while McClean was in the crosswalk. McClean’s brother, Arkim, said the postal service has not so much as even contacted the family, which has since hired a lawyer and is pursuing a civil case.

Gregory McClean at the intersection in Brooklyn where his brother, Charles, was killed by a postal service driver. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
“I feel like the USPS are murderers,” Arkim McClean told Streetsblog. “Because it’s the federal government they get away with murders and crimes. They need to be held accountable for all their actions!”

In the months since the McClean killing, Streetsblog has uncovered a disturbing conspiracy of silence that aides and abets Postal Service vehicular crimes: The House Oversight committee declined to comment. The City Council has not held hearings. The state Department of Motor Vehicles has no data. The USPS would not even tell Streetsblog if the driver in question had been disciplined. The agency also refused to release an unredacted version of an internal report revealing the locations of the agency’s worst drivers. (Other unanswered questions are at the bottom of this story.)

The NYPD, which investigates serious collisions on New York roads, told Streetsblog that it does not track USPS’ driving records. That’s particularly disturbing because when Streetsblog raised the issue with NYPD Transportation Chief Thomas Chan in June, we were told to submit a FOIL request to determine how many postal service vehicles have been involved in fatal or serious crashes.

The result of that request for information? The NYPD said it does not compile such data.

But the Postal Service does. In its release of information to Streetsblog, the agency revealed that annual payouts in New York City always exceed $1 million, and have been as high as $7.1 million. Here’s the breakdown, according to the USPS:

USPS Payouts

The 2015 figure includes a $4.6-million settlement with the brother of famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz, whose sister-in-law was killed in 2011 while on a bike ride in Chelsea.

“Marilyn Dershowitz, 68, was out cycling with her husband, Nathan, near a busy postal depot on West 29th Street when she was hit by driver Ian Clement after she steered around a parked postal trailer that was sticking into the street,” the NY Post reported. The judge held the Postal Service accountable.

The legal advice of the renowned lawyer Dershowitz must have helped; the average USPS payout is in the tens of thousands of dollars, not millions.

The reason? It’s not so easy to beat the USPS and force it to settle.

“One of the biggest screwings I have gotten in my 20 years of trying cases involved a claim against the USPS,” said lawyer Daniel Flanzig, citing the requirement that all claims against the postal service be filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

“These claims are compelled to be tried in federal court without a jury,” Flanzig said. “Think about that. Suing the federal government, in federal court, with the trier of fact a federal employee and life-appointed federal court judge, and no jury. Seems a little biased, no?”

The settlement numbers above do not include settlements of less than $5,000, which “District Offices are empowered to pay quickly when they receive small claims for damages,” said USPS Managing Counsel Frank Bartholf, who estimated that the “total amount paid locally on such injury claims would be very small when compared to the larger amounts paid out by the National Tort Center.” [Chart above.]

The Postal Service declined to comment beyond that. Thousands of people nationwide and hundreds of New Yorkers have been injured by unaccountable federal employees — yet no one seems to care.

The agency has still not responded to four other questions Streetsblog fired over in May. They are:

  • Postal Service vehicles do not bear license plates from the various state motor vehicle departments that oversee many aspects of driving. As such, we do not know how many tickets or red-light or speeding summons would be issued to USPS trucks during the course of their daily travels around NYC. Do you have such numbers? Or do you have an internal approximation?
  • Similarly, given how the NYPD/state DMV lack that information, how does USPS track its drivers’ driving records (parking tickets and moving violations)?
  • How many mail trucks does USPS operate in New York City? How many pieces of mail are delivered every day in NYC?
  • Members of the City Council have complained publicly that the USPS does not respond to requests for information. Has the USPS testified before the city council about its safety record? If so, when?
  • William Lawson

    I detest USPS for this reason. They are a menace on the roads. Around my way, they spend the entire day blocking every bike lane and crosswalk imaginable. They are so arrogant, they park in the bike lane when there’s perfectly good spots open across the street. They park right in the middle of crosswalks, blocking access to disabled ramps, and blocking crosswalks outside schools. The drivers are really nasty and just laugh when you ask them if they wouldn’t mind moving. “Think I give a shit? Just go around” is the general response. They almost always drive with earbuds in, and I see them blowing reds all the time. This is what happens when you tell drivers “don’t worry about getting a ticket. You’re federal. Just do what you want, it’s cool.” They have a massive sense of entitlement and are clearly told that they are immune from the law. Any driver who believes they are immune from the law is an imminent threat to human life.

    And what is this all for? I mean who really needs mail that badly these days? UPS and FedEx deliver packages far more efficiently than them (although they’re also a menace on the roads). The only thing I ever find in my mailbox these days is junk mail. Basically, USPS is out there breaking the law and risking lives just so they can deliver subsidized marketing material for corporations. Nobody really wants their package delivered by USPS when other options are available.

    This arrogance extends to the post office workers as well. Honestly, have you ever had one nice experience in a post office? The people who work there are, almost without exception, lazy, unhelpful and downright nasty. When I go to pick up a package at a post office, I wait in line for 30-40 minutes as some lazy sloth who takes no pride in her work shuffles around as slowly as possible. At UPS, I wait 5 mins tops. Fun pursuit: read the reviews for any post office in NYC on Yelp. They’re hilarious.What I’m saying here is a pretty much unanimous view – everybody hates them. The whole organization is like something out of the distant past we need to forget about.

  • NYCBK123

    Egregious actions. Thank you for the detailed, hard-fought, excellent reporting on this.

  • Joe R.

    At the local post office by me, the line is sometimes so long it spills over into the street. During holidays I’ve seen it stretch all the way down to 164th Street, about 4 blocks away. No matter how long the line, the workers only have two speeds—neutral and reverse. They call it the “Post Office shuffle” for a reason. And yeah, 90% of what I get is unsolicited junk.

    It’s fitting that the image from Google Maps has a USPS truck double-parked right in front of this post office:

    https://www.google.com/maps/@40.7303462,-73.8105473,3a,75y,36.37h,65.06t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sx44IcKKYh7C703po0T7Wpg!2e0!7i16384!8i8192

    With the police station across the street, it’s two organizations who deserve each other in close proximity.

    Just a sampling of reviews from my local post office:

    Pleasant customer service, but facilities are run-down and there is only one person working. Extremely slow!

    There is a Chinese woman who sometimes play with Asian people who are not good in English.She should be terminated from this place. (I know who they’re talking about and she doesn’t know her job, either)

    It gets very hot, stuffy, and hard to breathe. I’m surprised no elderly have died while waiting in line. They need to add some kind of vent on the opposite side of the wall!!

    There is an elder asian female lady always gave me a hard time. The check all my drop off packages. Use marker to draw on my mails which are not qualify or even few oz over weight. slow services and terrible attitude. will never go to this location again.

    Pleasant staff but when it’s hot…it’s hot. They have air conditioning in the back, but for customers not a drop of air. The sun directly hits the glass, which makes it like an oven.

    Extremely slow post office. They were supposed to drop off my package the next day after I missed it the first day, but never did. Now I have to wait until effing monday to get my package cuz they’re closed for the whole weekend. Major BS!!!

    By far the slowest and laziest employees in the state of New York. The just don’t give a fudge if the lines are long or short they still provide each customer with painstakingly slow service and a “high-almighty attitude”. They obviously hate their jobs.

    Additional tip: they hate scanning prepaid packages, will not give you receipt. Would insist on you dropping them on the dropbox which will take extra day or two before it leaves this awful place.

    Worst post office always line slower then tortoise

    I don’t know which is worse, going to the DMV or going to the post office. Same type of employees in both.

  • Vooch

    War on Cars has a video on the subject

