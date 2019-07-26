Friday’s Headlines: ‘Green Wave’ or Waving the White Flag Edition
The day’s news was dominated by Mayor de Blasio’s bicycle safety announcement, which Streetsblog both loved and hated.
Here’s how everyone else played it:
- Clayton Guse at the Daily Newsuh was a bit skeptical.
- David Meyer at the Post, well, did his best, given the biases of the editors of the Tabloid of Record.
- Vin Barone at amNY said the plan “underwhelmed” some advocates.
- The Times backed in.
- Oddly, Gothamist played it straight. Not oddly, so did the Wall Street Journal.
- It must be a big story because even CNN covered it.
- The Brooklyn Daily Eagle went with the specious “parking” angle.
- And, of course, Bike Snob and Doug Gordon had great takes on Twitter.
There was, of course, some other news yesterday:
- How come cops don’t lose their jobs for this? (SI Advance)
- The Upper West Side doorman who was critically injured by a reckless driver last week has died. (NYDN)
- Another reason to get rid of cars — now they’re ruining our trains! (NY Post)
- And, finally, here’s the best subhed on any story of the day. Thank you, Ginia Bellafante at the NY Times.