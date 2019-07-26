Friday’s Headlines: ‘Green Wave’ or Waving the White Flag Edition

Crash on Bay Parkway

The day’s news was dominated by Mayor de Blasio’s bicycle safety announcement, which Streetsblog both loved and hated.

Here’s how everyone else played it:

There was, of course, some other news yesterday:

Council Member Antonio Reynoso will rally today for sanitation reform. Photo: John McCarten/NYC Council

Wednesday’s Headlines: A Very Full Day Ahead Edition

It's going to be a busy day, what with a court hearing on Mayor de Blasio's Morris Park Avenue safety redesign at 9:30, an announcement by Revel scooters at 11 a.m., a press conference on Antonio Reynoso's private carting reform bill, then the passage of the Vision Zero Design Standards bill by the Council, despite Mayor de Blasio's opposition, and then we'll end the day with a Taxi and Limousine Commission "dialogue ride" between cyclists and cabbies. Start with the news.