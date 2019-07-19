Two Pedestrians Struck By Driver On Upper West Side

Two pedestrians on the Upper West Side were injured, one seriously, after the driver of an Acura sedan hit them on Friday afternoon, police said.

A police spokesperson told Streetsblog that just before 4 p.m., the driver of the car was moving north on West End Avenue when he or she struck the pair of pedestrians. Both pedestrians are expected to live, but one suffered serious head trauma according to the NYPD.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and was not immediately charged. The crash remains under investigation. Patch identified the pedestrians as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s.

There were seven crashes in 2018 in the area of West 98th and West End Avenue last year, though none resulted in injuries. However, the intersection is located in the heart of Manhattan’s Community Board 7, where in just a single year — 2018 — there were 2,773 crashes, causing injuries to 75 cyclists, 150 pedestrians (including one fatality) and 246 motorists.