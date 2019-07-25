Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in Queens

The deadly intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and 91st Avenue.
Cops are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a man Thursday morning in Queens — just hours after one of the deadliest days — in a very deadly year — on the streets of New York City.

Police say an unknown driver struck the 56-year-old victim near Woodhaven Boulevard and 91st Avenue at about 5 a.m. The driver fled, and paramedics could not save the victim, who died at the scene. 

Police don’t have many details yet, but a spokesperson for the NYPD said the driver was heading south on Woodhaven Boulevard when he fatally struck the victim. Police could not say where the victim was crossing, but images from NY1 show the investigation area in the middle of one of Woodhaven Boulevard’s six lanes of traffic. Police are still investigating. 

The fatal hit-and-run happened near the spot where another driver struck a 28-year-old cyclist on Wednesday. The biker is in critical condition. And one day before that, two different drivers hit and killed two different cyclists in one day — one in Staten Island and the other in Greenpoint.

Since last June, there have been 27 total crashes at that intersection, resulting in one injured cyclist and now one dead pedestrian. 

The unnamed victim is now at least the 118th person killed on New York roadways this year and the 60th pedestrian, according to Department of Transportation data through July 23 — fatalities that are up 16 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Mayor de Blasio is poised to announce a major safety initiative on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Hit-and-Run Drivers Killed Two People in NYC This Weekend

By Brad Aaron |
Hit-and-run drivers killed a pedestrian and a cyclist in Brooklyn and Queens this weekend. Sunday night at around 9:30, a 40-year-old man riding a bike on Rockaway Boulevard near 90th Street was struck by the driver of a Mercedes van, according to reports. NYPD told the media the driver sideswiped the cyclist from behind and […]

Drivers Kill Four Pedestrians in Six Days, Two Flee Scene

By Noah Kazis |
Four pedestrians have lost their lives on New York City streets since Thursday. Two of the crashes were hit-and-runs and a third killed a four-year-old child. A cyclist is also in critical condition after a man who wasn’t licensed to operate the tractor trailer he was driving struck her on a Bushwick street Friday morning. […]