Bloody Tuesday: Second Cyclist of the Day — 17th This Year — is Killed

Breaking news: A cyclist was killed by a box truck on McGuinness Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, the second bike rider to die in the day and the 17th fatality of the year.

Preliminary information is very sketchy, but according to the NYPD, at around 3:50 p.m., the 58-year-old cyclist was “facing southbound on McGuinness Avenue on a bicycle at Norman Avenue when he made contact with a box truck that was traveling southbound on McGuinness.”

Bicyclist injured on very scary McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint Brooklyn and taken to hospital a few minutes ago. Driver (at right) stayed on scene. Witnesses told me his box truck rolled over cyclist’s leg after cyclist somehow fell at the light at Norman Ave. pic.twitter.com/0V0JruOyKx — Trevor Boyer (@trevormail) July 23, 2019

The cyclist was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died. Other details were not provided. A city source told Streetsblog that the cyclist may have had some medical episode before the crash.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad,” police said in a statement.

The death came just four hours after teen cyclist Alex Cordero was killed in Staten Island, also in murky circumstances. The second cyclist has not been publicly identified, pending family notification.

The deaths are the 16th and 17th cyclist fatalities so far this year, up from 10 in all of last year. Mayor de Blasio has said he will announce a new “bicycle safety plan” this week.