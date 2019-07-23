Cyclist Killed in Staten Island — Becomes 16th Victim This Year

The crash site. Photo: Google
The crash site. Photo: Google

A tow truck driver ran over and killed a teen cyclist on Tuesday afternoon in Staten Island — making him the 16th cyclist to die in an already bloody year.

According to the NYPD, the 38-year-old tow truck driver was heading south on Clove Road and the 17-year-old cyclist on a mountain bike was traveling westbound on Castleton Avenue in the West Brighton section of the Rock at around 12:03 p.m. when the two collided. The NYPD did not have any additional details about the crash, except that the driver remained on the scene.

The teen was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he died. The truck in question apparently belongs to International Auto Sales, which is near the crash site. The truck has been nabbed by cameras four times since January of this year — twice for running red lights, twice for speeding.

The victim is the 16th cyclist to die in 2019 — making an already deadly year even worse. Last year, 10 cyclists were killed.

Last year, there were nine crashes at the intersection of Clove Road and Castleton Avenue, causing four injuries. In the larger 120th Precinct, which covers the northern part of Staten Island, there were an astonishing 4,410 crashes between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, resulting in injuries to 47 cyclists, 190 pedestrians and 816 motorists. Three pedestrians and two drivers were killed.

Mayor de Blasio later tweeted his condolences — and used the occasion to mention a forthcoming bicycle safety initiative that he ordered up after the 15th cyclist of the year, Devra Freelander, was killed on July 1.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

  • Voter

    Where’s DOT’s cycling safety action plan? Any statement from the mayor on this tragedy or does he still have his head up us ass in Iowa or South Carolina or wherever?

  • Staten Islander

    Hmm if only the cyclist had been using one of Staten Island’s many on-street protected bike lanes… oh wait…
    Terrible tragedy.
    In a precinct with 47 cyclist, 190 pedestrian, and 816 motorist injuries and 5 deaths per year you’d think the DOT would do something…

  • relevantjeff

    Time to find out if the NYPD’ll still do a ticketing blitz here like always.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Weekly Carnage

By Summer Greenstein |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle violence across the five boroughs and beyond. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (2 killed this week, 77 this year, 9 drivers charged*) Flatlands: Motorcyclist Delmar Griffith, 41, Killed By SUV Driver Making […]

The Weekly Carnage

By Brad Aaron |
The Weekly Carnage is a Friday round-up of motor vehicle mayhem across the metro region. For more on the origins and purpose of this column, please read About the Weekly Carnage. Fatal Crashes (11 Killed This Week, 190 This Year*, 20 Drivers Charged**) Brooklyn: Off-Duty Cop Kills Pedestrian, Charged With DWI, Manslaughter (NYT, Post, Post) […]