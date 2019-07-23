Cyclist Killed in Staten Island — Becomes 16th Victim This Year

A tow truck driver ran over and killed a teen cyclist on Tuesday afternoon in Staten Island — making him the 16th cyclist to die in an already bloody year.

According to the NYPD, the 38-year-old tow truck driver was heading south on Clove Road and the 17-year-old cyclist on a mountain bike was traveling westbound on Castleton Avenue in the West Brighton section of the Rock at around 12:03 p.m. when the two collided. The NYPD did not have any additional details about the crash, except that the driver remained on the scene.

The teen was taken to Richmond University Hospital, where he died. The truck in question apparently belongs to International Auto Sales, which is near the crash site. The truck has been nabbed by cameras four times since January of this year — twice for running red lights, twice for speeding.

The victim is the 16th cyclist to die in 2019 — making an already deadly year even worse. Last year, 10 cyclists were killed.

The tow truck which appears to be involved in the crash today in Staten Island belongs to a company at 34 Rector St., just around the corner from the crash. pic.twitter.com/2Tc6DhRHl4 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) July 23, 2019

Last year, there were nine crashes at the intersection of Clove Road and Castleton Avenue, causing four injuries. In the larger 120th Precinct, which covers the northern part of Staten Island, there were an astonishing 4,410 crashes between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, resulting in injuries to 47 cyclists, 190 pedestrians and 816 motorists. Three pedestrians and two drivers were killed.

Mayor de Blasio later tweeted his condolences — and used the occasion to mention a forthcoming bicycle safety initiative that he ordered up after the 15th cyclist of the year, Devra Freelander, was killed on July 1.

Terrible news from Staten Island today. Our hearts break for this young man and his family. These deaths are preventable. The City is about to lay out a new action plan that will make streets safer for cyclists and everyone on the road. https://t.co/iSceReWPsn — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2019

This story will be updated as more information comes in.