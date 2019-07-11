Thursday’s Headlines: Citi Bike’s ‘Racial Bias’ Edition

You didn’t need Clayton Guse of the New York Daily Newsuh to tell you that Citi Bike hasn’t rolled deep into communities of color. You only had to look at the map to know that.

But that said, Guse’s piece was important because it reminds us anew that “the bike-sharing network neglects many of New York’s low-income neighborhoods and communities of color while giving priority to the most well-to-do parts of the city.” And Guse wisely pointed out that Citi Bike’s bias towards rich neighborhoods is a legacy of the original sin of bike share: unlike every other form of public transit, the city does not put any public money into the system, forcing Citi Bike to make a profit.

Indeed, would the MTA’s Bronx bus map have all those multi-colored lines all over it if the agency was forced to make a profit?

NY1 and WPIX11 also focused on the obvious angle, but Streetsblog spun the story forward, looking at how Citi Bike could achieve its long-promised equity — not that there is unanimity about how to get there.

