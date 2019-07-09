Tuesday’s Headlines: Please Go to the ‘Die-In’ Tonight Edition

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil defended this. Photo: Rich Garvey
Tonight’s Transportation Alternatives’ “die-in” in Washington Square Park at 6:30 couldn’t have come at a better time. Consider this:

  • Cyclists are dying at a rate not seen since before Vision Zero. Fifteen are dead so far this year — up from 10 all of last year.
  • To stem the blood tide, the mayor finally asked NYPD and the Department of Transportation to do … something!
  • The NYPD responded by saying it would conduct a three-week enforcement blitz against reckless drivers — then admitted on Monday that the blitz amounted to a paltry 2,100 parking tickets to drivers for blocking bike lanes…citywide!
  • And then, when asked about a cop who used his SUV squad car as a battering ram to take down a cyclist who had run a red light or two, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill defended the use of deadly force against a cyclist…whom the NYPD is supposed to be protecting!
  • No wonder this cyclist posted a Medium op-ed about how bike riders should ride in tandem, take over road lanes and force drivers to slow down — a form of civil obedience.
  • Meanwhile, as Vin Barone proves in amNY, the problem is just too many damn cars. And further meanwhile, London is shaming New York with a cycling boom — while we can’t even keep trucks out of our bike lanes.

So of course we can’t wait for the die-in. But until then, here’s the news from a busy Monday:

  • But, sure, let’s maintain the fiction that a cyclist passing through a red light is just as dangerous as a speeding car. (NYDN)
  • The Daily News covered Monday’s killing of a pedestrian, but the paper still seems to think that victims get “hit by a car” instead of by a driver. Removing human agency is one of the ways newspapers shift the blame from reckless people onto inanimate objects (the amNY headline got it right). On the plus side, the paper reported that the criminal driver had been charged for failure to yield.
  • Like Streetsblog, Gothamist is concerned about the uptick in pedestrian deaths.
  • Mayor de Blasio has found another gym to which to be chauffeured as the Park Slope Y is being repaired — and it’s another Park Slope Y! (NYDN, NY Post)
  • The Post picked up on our alert last week about Gov. Cuomo’s LIRR boondoggle for the Islanders out at Belmont Park.
  • The MTA has long known about falling debris from its elevated stations. (Wall Street Journal)
  • And, finally, try not to lose the length of a normal subway commute playing around with this Times interactive about … the length of a normal subway commute.

    No wonder this cyclist posted a Medium op-ed about how bike riders should ride in tandem, take over road lanes and force drivers to slow down — a form of civil obedience.

    That is not the overall theme of his piece, as the headline may imply. It’s about respecting the law, just as much as it is the responsibility of the motorist or pedestrian to do so. Police included. Civil obedience will greatly minimize or eliminate any reason for a cop to write up a cyclist, and will make for safer streets overall. Sure, I can go on about all the things motorists do wrong (running stop signs, double parking, blocking bike lanes, to say the least…), but I’ve noticed people tend to follow rather than lead (e.g. whereas, if one double parks, other drivers do too.) However, the positive also holds true (e.g. if a cyclist waits at the red, others cyclists might wait too.)

    The bottom line is I have seen too many people (cyclists, pedestrians, motorists) not respecting the law, creating an almost free-for-all. I think everybody has the ability, and should, do the right thing for a change. A well-said article and a must read!

  • Joe R.

    What I got out of the article isn’t so much advocating for following the law to the letter as the default way of riding (even he admits the need to pass red lights to get ahead of car traffic), but rather for a “rule book slowdown”. This is exactly what I’ve suggested in the past, although not recently. Cyclists are allowed to take the lane on roads without bike lanes, which is the majority. They should do so, in large numbers. They should come to complete stops at every stop sign. They should wait the full cycle at every red light. When the light changes, they should accelerate slooooowly, not jackrabbit up to speed to get out of the way of cars. They should ride at a comfortable pace, perhaps even as slow as 10 or 12 mph. All while taking the lane as they legally are allowed to do. If they cause the cars behind them to get stuck every block at a red light, so be it. They’ll get a taste of what cyclists go through when car laws are applied to them. Isn’t this exactly what the Mayor and a lot of motorists claim they want? They want cyclists to obey the law. We’ll do exactly that, to the letter, regardless of whether or not it brings this city into gridlock.

    My bet is after a few days of this, the Mayor and police will be begging us for ways to make it stop. That’s when we start with demands like the Idaho stop, keeping bike lanes clear, building more and better bike lanes, even building non-stop bike highways.

    I’d love to join in, but as I’m home-bound taking care of my elderly mother for the foreseeable future that’s not possible. I’ll just join in as a keyboard warrior, the way I usually do.

