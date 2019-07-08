NYPD: It’s Up to Officers Whether To Use Deadly Force Against Cyclists

A prickly Commissioner James O'Neill defends the cop who used a police SUV to cut off a cyclist in Manhattan.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill appeared rattled when repeatedly questioned about an officer who used deadly force with his squad car to stop a cyclist who had run several red lights. Photo: Mayor's Office
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill appeared rattled when repeatedly questioned about an officer who used deadly force with his squad car to stop a cyclist who had run several red lights. Photo: Mayor's Office

Police Commissioner James O’Neill testily took on reporters who grilled him about a cop who used his 3,000-pound SUV squad car to take down a cyclist who had allegedly run several red lights, even turning the question back onto reporters who asked why the top cop was equating the officer’s use of deadly force with the bike rider’s far less dangerous actions.

“So, is it OK for a cyclist to run a red light, continuously to run through red lights, endangering pedestrians, endangering themselves. Is it? I’m asking you,” a clearly rattled O’Neill said after several reporters had asked about the Saturday incident on Avenue A, which resulted in the Citi Bike being jammed inside the squad car’s rear wheel. “I bicycle every day. You have to act responsibly. That’s the point.”

An NYPD officer rammed into a cyclist on Avenue A on Saturday. Photo: Rich Garvey
O’Neill said that officers have the discretion to use their 3,000-pound police vehicle to cut off an unprotected cyclist, even though it appears to violate the NYPD patrol guide, which states, “The primary duty of all members of the service is to protect human life, including the lives of individuals being placed in police custody.”

“NYPD officers have to use their best judgment,” O’Neill said. “It’s not always easy to make the best decision possible when the situations are ongoing. Like I said before, these are very difficult jobs. It’s up to the individual officer to make that decision. Do we want them to use force? No. We want cyclists to comply.”

In general, O’Neill downplayed Saturday’s incident, part of which was captured on a video that has lit up Twitter. After cutting off the cyclist, the cop lectured the rider, saying that he needed to use “whatever means necessary” to stop the cyclist’s lawless behavior — “for your safety,” he added.

O’Neill backed up his officer. “The bicycle operator blew through numerous red lights,” the top cop said. “Bicyclists have to operate their bicyclists responsibly. Vehicle operators have to their vehicles responsibly. I understand that there is a difference between a 3,000 pound vehicle versus a 20- to 30-pound bike but there is an onus on everyone involved to operate whatever they’re driving and riding responsibly.”

Cyclists and their advocates have long decried this very equivalence, given that car and truck drivers killed and injured virtually every victim last year, yet the NYPD’s latest ticket blitz — ordered up by Mayor de Blasio because of current rise in cyclists’ deaths — continues the NYPD practice of not drawing a distinction between dangerous cars and far less dangerous cyclists.

As for the enforcement “blitz,” NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan said the department had issued 2,160 parking summons citywide to vehicles blocking bike lanes, a 75-percent increase from the shockingly low numbers in that category. 

Chan also admitted that the city does not track how many city employees get tickets for parking illegally — or what happens to those tickets.

Like O’Neill, Chan stressed that cyclists have a responsibility as road-users. “As the Commissioner mentioned before… your choices matter. Our safety is really a … shared responsibility. Bicyclists are an active participant on the roadway. So it is important that they follow the rules and regulations, certainly traffic lights and things of that nature.”

Citi Bike and the Department of Transportation declined to comment. Last week, Citi Bike endorsed a cyclist “die-in” on Tuesday night in Washington Square Park organized by Transportation Alternatives to protest the rise in cyclist deaths. The bike share company threw explicit shade on city officials for failing to keep cyclists safe.

“Our riders depend on safe streets each and every day, and the sharp rise in cyclist deaths this year is heartbreaking,” the company said on Twitter.

O’Neill said he supported cyclists’ right to protest — because, he claimed, he shared their central goal.

“Listen, bottom line, I’m looking to keep cyclists safe,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to walk away from this press conference thinking that’s not my primary concern. We’ve had 15 bicyclists killed so far this year. That’s a concern to me personally, that’s a concern to the NYPD.”

But if you run a red light, that officer who is supposedly trying to keep you safe could suddenly use his squad car as a battering ram.

    “blew through.”

    How fast does O’Neill think a dude on a Citi Bike was going?

  • Joe R.

    I understand that there is a difference between a 3,000 pound vehicle versus a 20- to 30-pound bike but there is an onus on everyone involved to operate whatever they’re driving and riding responsibly.

    Um, no, apparently you don’t. If you did, you would realize no valid safety purpose is served by requiring cyclists to stop and wait the full cycle at every red light, even when nothing is coming. You would realize that it’s often safer to pass red lights to get ahead of motor traffic accelerating rapidly when the light turns green. You would also realize in a city with as many poorly timed traffic signals as NYC that stopping at every light vastly increases travel time in return for no safety benefit, vastly increases the energy needed to go any given distance, and vastly decreases the potential radius of destinations one can cycle to. In short, it actively discourages cycling as a transportation mode when we’re supposedly trying to do the opposite. So does incessant ticketing for that matter.

    Message to DOT:

    You (Trottenberg and the DOT) can end this right now, without waiting for the City Council or NYS to pass legislation legalizing passing red lights for cyclists. You can put bike signals at all traffic lights which flash yellow when motorists get red. In cases with poor lines of sight, the bike signal would flash red, meaning a complete stop is required before proceeding. Remember DOT already did this in a few places where bike lanes don’t have cross motor traffic, like the PPW bike lane. It could do the same thing even where there is cross motor traffic. In the end, you’re just allowing cyclists to legally do what most do anyway. If asked why, DOT can say that it determined it was safe for cyclists to treat red lights as yield at most signalized intersections.

  • Joe R.

    Listening to him talk, you would think something like this:

  • William Lawson

    “We’ve had 15 bicyclists killed so far this year. That’s a concern to me personally, that’s a concern to the NYPD.”

    What a load of abject bullshit. I’m so sick of the brazen lies that come out of these people’s perpetually flim-flamming mouths. The NYPD does not care one hoot about cyclist’s lives. Just how stupid does this mealy-mouthed liar think we are? Does he forget that the cycling community are in communication and that we share a perpetual stream of evidence of his officers parking in bike lanes or rampantly ignoring other motorists who do? Does he really expect us to believe that a bunch of suburban meatheads who hate the city and everyone in it (especially those pussy liberal cyclists) will ever do their jobs properly and protect us? This is the same department that recently admitted that it has a policy of ticket blitzing cyclists in response to cyclists getting killed. This is the same department that routinely slanders dead cyclists without evidence in an effort to offer a preemptive defense to the drivers who killed them. Mr O’Neill with all due respect, I don’t respect you at all. Your department is out of frigging control out there and the only thing they are “concerned” about on the road is the right of motorists to drive how they damn well please.

    As for the psycho car beast officer with the shades. I’m gonna come right out and heavily suggest that he was making a bullshit stop to begin with, and that’s why the cyclist ran. I realized today that Car Beast was the very same officer who falsely ticketed me a year and a half ago on 2nd Ave. I’d waited at the red light in full view of him, and right before it changed, he made a gesture to wave me through since nothing was coming. So like the naive shiny eyed idiot I was, I rolled right through. Immediately put his stop hand out and told me to dismount. To the side: 2 other cyclists he’d done exactly the same to. Both shaking their heads. I started to protest what he’d done and he just said “save it, don’t want to hear it, heard enough of this bullshit already, you’re getting a ticket.” Exact same cop. He didn’t have the shades on but it was the same guy.

    I can readily imagine that he pulled a similar thing on the guy he tried to kill, or that he yelled STOP even though the cyclist had the green. We don’t have any evidence whatsoever that the cyclist even blew a light in the first place, but I can sure as hell identify with anyone having the notion to run from Psycho Officer Prickface there. And look, their instinct would have been right, because not only does he get a kick out of trapping cyclists into phony tickets, but he’s also prepared to take it to the death when they resist.

    FU Officer Prickface and FU O’Neill. Whole department is rotten and diseased.

  • Joe R.

    Officer Prickface = Exhibit A on why we need the Supreme Court to overrule NYC’s overly restrictive gun laws. Seriously, I feel I need to carry not defend myself against criminals but against cops who may one day try to take my life with no legal justification whatsoever.

    Imagine if all those bystanders who were laughing in the video were potentially packing. I don’t think the cop would have done what he did in the first place. For sure, he wouldn’t have stood there giving his inane lecture. He probably would have saw the (potentially) armed crowd looking pretty mad over what just happened, slinked back into his patrol car, and left without another word.

    Yes, I’ll bet the cyclist never ran any red lights in the first place. I’d love for video to prove me wrong.

  • ReformedMarb99

  • Joe R.

    No, I’m as straight as they come but you sound like you like it in the back door. Anyone who uses the f-word like you do is probably pretending to be straight, but hasn’t come out of the closet. Irrespective of your sexuality, based on your long post above, you’re a disgusting human being. Maybe the police will use you for target practice one day. Or just stick a baton up your ass. But you’ll probably enjoy that.

