Friday’s Headlines: That’s a Lot of Hot Dogs Edition

The champ: Joey Chestnut hasn't competed against Takeru Kobayashi in a decade, but the Japanese legend's shadow still looms large over all stomach-centric sports. Photo: ESPN

He’s never built a mile of protected bike lane or daylighted an intersection by removing parking spaces. He’s never resignaled the 7 line between Main Street and Vernon-Jackson. He’s never ticketed cars for blocking bus lanes on White Plains Road.

But for one day every year (seemingly), Joey Chestnut is our hero. And, indeed, once again, the Californian with the jaws of rubber, esophagus of Teflon, cardiac sphincter of elastic and stomach of Spandex triumphed at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island.

No, 71 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes was not a personal best for the now-12-time champion — he did 74 HDBs last year — but his achievements over his illustrious career put him not just at the very pinnacle of stomach-centric competition, but certainly must rank him in the top-10 athletes in human history. Our old school editor — who makes an appearance in ESPN’s current documentary “The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” about Chestnut and his former rival Takeru Kobayashi — says Chestnut should be ranked somewhere between Michael Jordan and Secretariat.

Still hungry? Here’s some news:

  • From the assignment desk: Gov. Cuomo will be in Long Island on Monday to announce that taxpayers will spend $300 million on a new LIRR train station next to Belmont Park, where the Islanders are building a new arena. Maybe some young reporter will ask the governor to explain why taxpayers are spending $300 million (plus the inevitable unforeseen costs) so that a team that lost money in Brooklyn can move to Long Island and make money. And here’s another one: Why build a new station that will still require shuttle buses to get fans to the games when there’s already an LIRR station exactly where the new arena will sit? (Long Island Business News)
  • For the record, it was wrong for the DOT and the NYPD to close the bike and footpath on the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. — even though cars were allowed to cross the entire time. Is there any explanation why cyclists are more of a security risk than cars? Subways after the big show were horrible. (Angela Stach via Twitter)

  • Remember that garbage truck driver who ruined commutes for tens of thousands of bus riders stuck at Port Authority on Wednesday? The Times didn’t explain what happened, preferring to do a passenger reaction story. A Jersey paper, the Morris Daily Voice, had the scoop: The driver apparently had a heart attack.
  • In case you’ve forgotten, Queens is going to give us all a refresher course on why a political machine is called a machine. (NY Times)
  • And, finally, the New York Times doesn’t have anyone on staff who would ever do this story (sorry, Cliff, but you don’t), so we turn to the Guardian to debunk all of the myths about bike lanes that drivers (and their enablers in politics) keep telling.
  • Andrew

    NYPD in fact closed bike/ped access in mid-afternoon, well before the announced time. Probably because the NYPD still thinks of cars as Serious Transportation but bikes as toys. A mayor would come in handy.

    Subways after the big show were horrible.

    Based on … two tweets from one person? It’s a big subway system, and one person’s experience might not have been indicative of the systemwide situation.

    My subway ride home was fine, for whatever it’s worth. Maybe I should have taken a picture and tweeted it.

  • BronxEE2000

    Ever think that bike/ped access was closed wasn’t all because of security, but that folks would have camped on them trying to watch the fireworks, while cars would have just kept moving?

  • Reader

    I know you love to troll here, but it helps to get your facts straight.

    DOT and NYPD had said the closures wouldn’t start until 7 PM, with the fireworks starting at about 9:30. Historically, that’s been enough time to make sure that no one staked out a spot on one of the bridges, which we all understand is a safety concern.

    We rode into the city that morning to see friends and then planned to come back in the early afternoon, more than enough time to avoid the planned closure which we had read about online. I even knew to check because this has been an issue in the past. Except that when we came back at around 3 PM, we were told by cops we couldn’t get on the Manhattan Bridge. Then we had to take our bikes on a very crowded subway, which we didn’t want to do and certainly wasn’t appreciated by the people without bikes.

    It was all so arbitrary, a major pain in the butt and something the cops would never do to drivers.

    By the way, drivers frequently stop on the BQE and bridges to watch fireworks. It happens every year!

  • BronxEE2000

    The NYPD closing it early? Yes that’s way more than a pain. No issues there. My issue is with complaining about bike/ped access being closed at all.

  • Daphna

    If there is an extra $300 Million for a station in Long Island that isn’t needed, that money would be so much better spent making a station on the 7 train at 8th Avenue which was supposed to have happened when the 7 extension was built but was cancelled because “there wasn’t enough money” which means there was not enough desire by politicians for that particular station (however useful and well used it would have been).

  • Joe R.

    Except for the fact that at today’s prices that station would probably cost $4 billion, not $300 million. And its construction would be enormously disruptive of service on a line which has already had far more than its share of service disruptions.

  • Simon Phearson

    Easy solution: instead of stationing cops at the base telling pedestrians and cyclists that the bridge is closed, have them patrolling the bridge, shooing “campers” along. That’s what you’d do if you had any awareness that you were cutting off a vital link between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

  • Daphna

    The Manhattan/Bronx bound D train from Coney Island was running at night only once every 20 minutes. It was packed, standing room only from Coney Island all the was to the Bronx. The D train should have been run with more frequency considering the high volume of people visiting Coney Island for the 4th of July.

  • Daphna

    The NYPD are dismissive of bike infrastructure. They close the 1st Avenue bike lane for their “security” theatre during the United Nations general assembly. The NYPD required dismounting on the Greenway during Fleet week. Etc. Simon Phearson is right, the NYPD could have been patrolling the bridges to make sure only through traffic was happening on the pedestrian and bike paths; but if for their own ease and reassurance of their “security” concerns, the NYPD should have at least held to the posted closing time of 7pm. Closing a half day earlier than that stated time was unnecessary and shows their complete disregard for bicycling as transportation.

