Mr. Mayor: Welcome to Every Single Unprotected Bike Lane in Your City

Friend of Streetsblog Jake Schmidt's time-lapse video shows what happens when a single truck blocks an unprotected bike lane.
Maybe he was just making the “de Blasio stop”!

Friend of Streetsblog Jake Schmidt sent us a time-lapse video of the supposedly protected Second Avenue bike lane being completely ruined by illegally parked trucks — two days after the NYPD started what it claimed would be a ticketing crackdown on drivers who endanger cyclists. Schmidt said the video was filmed for 20 minutes on July 3 and shows the block between 50th and 51st streets.

Watch the snippet below and count along as we tabulate how many cyclists are forced into the roadway, first by the rogue white van and then by a succession of other vehicles who follow its dastardly lead (you’ll want to use the sound, too, as Schmidt picked the perfect accompanying music):

In all, we counted 32 cyclists or scooter riders forced into traffic, several in extremely dangerous fashion as trucks pulled in front of or behind the rogue white van, which remained in place throughout, unticketed.

“Here we are, a week into Bill de Blasio’s three-week ‘major enforcement action’ against NYC bike lane violations. Let’s stop by Second Avenue and see how it’s going!” Schmidt tweeted with the video.

 

  • Is the dashed line indicating that the second truck parked legally? IE, is that the flexible parking lane?

  • Blwndrpwrmlk

    Yea.

    And I knew they would play that Monty Python music!

  • Note that the big truck parks properly. This undoubtedly influences the truck with the cannister to do likewise.

    But, after that truck leaves, the driver of truck with the cannister moves into bike lane, imitating the driver of the van that is already there. And two other drivers, seeing vehicles parked in the bike lane, do the same.

    This illustrates the power of setting an example. One driver doing something right can exert a force for good; and every act of driver lawbreaking promotes more of the same. For this reason, I suggest always thanking a truck driver who is not blocking the bike lane, as we want to encourage this form of good behaviour that will likely be copied by other drivers.

  • It’s the Benny Hill music.

  • Simon Phearson

    It would be the “flexible parking lane,” depending on the time of day.

  • Simon Phearson

    It really should be emphasized that several of the cyclists trying to get around these obstructions in the lane are doing exactly the same thing that other cyclists who have recently been killed were doing. That is, those cyclists’ deaths are the result of tolerating precisely this behavior.

    It’s not evident in this video, but what’s also the case here is that traffic on Second Avenue is intense and fast through here, meaning that the hard veer right to get around these trucks and vans is a veer into speeding traffic, itself a significant source of risk.

  • Blwndrpwrmlk

    Thanks! I had a feeling I was wrong, always forget his name.

  • I think that many English people consider Benny Hill to be embarassingly crude. I do not agree with this assessment; while he is certainly no comedy genius, his songs were very clever.

