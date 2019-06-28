Busway Blues: City’s Transit Plan for 14th Street is Halted by Judge

A judge has ordered the city to halt its plans to convert a long stretch of 14th Street into a bus route — dashing, at least for now, a basic improvement of service for long-suffering transit riders and emboldening community residents who frequently fight the impact of street redesigns that seek to favor the many over the few.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg told reporters she was “disappointed” at the ruling, which delays her agency’s July 1 rollout of bus-only rules between Third and Ninth avenues. The city initially hoped to ban all cars and trucks from the roadway, but reverted to a fallback position by allowing through trucks and car pick-ups and drop-offs along the stretch in question.

The lawsuit against the city argued that the DOT did not do enough environmental review.

“Closing 14th Street to vehicular traffic would not only cause horrific traffic jams on 12th Street, 13th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street, 17th Street, 18th Street (a street with an MTA bus depot at the corner of Sixth Avenue), 19th Street, and 20th Street, it would also cause traffic on north-south avenues including Eighth, Seventh, Sixth, Fifth, Fourth, and Third Avenue, and Broadway, and Park Avenue,” the suit, filed by lawyer Arthur Schwartz. “The traffic will bring with it air pollution and noise pollution.”

The city says it did extensive review — though it is unclear if state environmental review rules even apply to a simple conversion of a roadway to a busway.

State Supreme Court judge Eileen Rakower may be quibbling with the city’s notion of the legal requirement of doing a “hard look” at environmental impacts. Schwartz told Streetsblog that when Rakower issued her ruling on Friday, she told city lawyers that she felt the city’s traffic analysis was insufficient.

“They had written a five-page analysis that said there wouldn’t be a significant [traffic] impact on the side streets, but she said it was not a true ‘hard look,'” Schwartz said. “Now they have more time for a hard look instead of platitudes.”

Rakower’s ruling is in place until the next hearing on Aug. 5, but Schwartz believes his suit will succeed on the merits — even though it is the first of its kind.

“The busway plan is the first of its kind, too,” he said.

He added a footnote that he hoped would change the perception of him as a lawyer defending wealthy Chelsea and West Village landowners who not only want to stop the busway, but eliminate the pair protected bike lanes on 12th and 13th streets.

“I do not want to eliminate the bike lanes,” Schwartz said. “I want them to be better by narrowing the buffer so that the city can install actual protection so that trucks don’t park on them.”

— with Dave Colon