Monday’s Headlines: Weekend Car Carnage Edition

We begin the week where we seem to end every week: With mayhem and carnage caused by drivers. This weekend’s mess comes to us courtesy of Transportation Alternatives’ Co-Deputy Director Marco Conner, who witnessed this disaster on his block on Saturday:

Mayhem on the sidewalk this AM. Driver drove in wrong direction, then on sidewalk, knocked over signs, trees. My 20-yr old bike totalled. Driver gone. Seemingly no others injured. On Pacific St near Kingston in Brooklyn. @StreetsblogNYC @bklyner @dahvnyc @BklynEagle @RCornegyJr pic.twitter.com/JrUNaGCqe8 — Marco Conner (@marco_conner) June 15, 2019

It’s going to be a busy Monday, so let’s get you up to speed fast (but not exceeding 25 miles per hour, ever):