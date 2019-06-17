Monday’s Headlines: Weekend Car Carnage Edition
We begin the week where we seem to end every week: With mayhem and carnage caused by drivers. This weekend’s mess comes to us courtesy of Transportation Alternatives’ Co-Deputy Director Marco Conner, who witnessed this disaster on his block on Saturday:
It’s going to be a busy Monday, so let’s get you up to speed fast (but not exceeding 25 miles per hour, ever):
- Clayton Guse at the Daily Newsuh had the best crappy story ever — a deep dive into the ever-clogged subway sewer system.
- Double-duty Guse also had a story about a Brooklyn teen who took the subway to his prom. In a city with such low car ownership, this isn’t really a story, but the kid makes it worth reading. He wants to run the MTA someday! (NYDN)
- The MTA now appears to want to do something about its generic newsstands and other underground retail tenants after years of watching Grand Central and other commercial spaces do a far better job. The effort will begin with three major hubs. (WSJ)
- It’s bad enough that cops confiscate delivery workers’ e-bikes, but a thief did just that over the weekend in Harlem, cops said. (NY Post)
- A Bronx man was killed by a hit-and-run driver after a Father’s Day party in the Bronx (NYDN). The Post had the story, too, but didn’t add much.
- Gov. Cuomo is seriously intent on installing his budget director to the MTA board, even though it violates a residency requirement. (NY Post)
- In case you missed it on Friday, Gothamist had a great story about how Friend of Streetsblog Shmuli Evers was squeezed by an apparently drunk driver — one who happened to be an MTA bus driver! We’ll be looking for Jake Offenhartz’s follow today!
- And we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: No one covers the floating ad boat story like Gothamist.
- Happy belated Father’s Day! Bike Snob Eben Weiss, writing in Outside, talks about how he sometimes rides his bike on the sidewalk. Next year, instead of a tie, how about better bike infrastructure?
- And, finally, if you want today’s dose of bike porn, check out what they’re discussing at the Bicycle Architecture Biennale in Amsterdam! (Arch Daily)
- And Doug Gordon sent us photos from his block party:
