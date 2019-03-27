Wednesday’s Headlines: The Big News Today Really is Big

We kid you not: Today at City Hall, Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr. will be presented with a Guinness Book certificate for being the world’s tallest male politician (NY Post and, wait, the Times did it too?). Cornegy, who played his college ball at St. John’s, is certainly tall at 6-foot-10. But the tallest in the world? Streetsblog will ask the tough questions at the noon ceremony (or, more likely, we won’t, as David Meyer will be covering a far more important hearing on placards at roughly the same time, and Julianne Cuba will be chasing a killer driver).

Inbox: " On Wednesday, March 27th at 12PM, New York City Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. will be presented as Guinness World Records’s tallest male politician in a ceremony in the Blue Room at New York City Hall." (How can this be true?) — Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) March 26, 2019

And now the news: