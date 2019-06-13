KOMANOFF: Not So Fast — New Uber/Lyft Rules Will Speed Traffic Less Than City Thinks

New York City is going to “reign in congestion,” shouted Wednesday’s mayoral press release, heralding caps on Uber and Lyft cruising in the Manhattan taxi zone that will “increase speeds in the evening rush hour by up to 10 percent.”

Oops. The mayor presumably meant he’s going to “rein in” traffic congestion. But “reign in” is probably a closer fit.

By my modeling, de Blasio’s plan to extend the cap on the number of Ubers and Lyfts — and also cut their cruising time to 31 percent from the current 41 percent — will increase Manhattan travel speeds by 2.5 percent.

Manhattan gridlock is so endemic that even a 2.5 percent dent would register. But it’s a far cry from the mayor’s promised 10 percent.

Moreover, even that modest gain will hinge on critical but unannounced details: who will monitor the cruising time? Will the penalties for violating it be tough enough to force compliance? The prospect of monthly $1 million fines if Uber doesn’t lower its vehicles’ idle rates is the proverbial fly to an elephant: a mere 20 cents per ride in the taxi zone. Imagining that such mild penalties will induce Uber and Lyft to thin their presence in gridlocked Manhattan is whistling past the graveyard. (City officials say if the app-based companies don’t pay the fines, they’ll strip them of their licenses.)

I’ll have more to say about possible fines in a future post. For now, I’ll discuss my estimate that cutting Uber-Lyft’s cruising rate to 31 percent — a target to be met next summer — will raise Manhattan travel speeds by just 2.5 percent. (Spoiler alert: look for “the rebound effect,” by which clearing out street space without charging a congestion price invites other motorists to colonize that space.)

We begin, as always, with my BTA Excel spreadsheet, which you can download with this link (current version is from late May). From the “Motor Vs” tab, we see that Ubers and Lyfts currently account for an estimated 884,000 daily vehicle miles traveled in the Manhattan Central Business District, out of a total of 3,237,000 for all vehicles. (That’s in Row 118.)