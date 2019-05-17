Friday’s Headlines: A New Era for Streetsblog Edition

We’ll get to Mayor de Blasio’s run for president in a second, but we were rocked by far more important personal — make that personnel — news on Thursday: We are losing two giants (well, one giant and one future giant).

Just as we were mourning Friday’s departure of intern Ben Verde, who graduates from SUNY Purchase this very day, Streetsblog legend David Meyer announced on Twitter that he’d been hired by the New York Post to cover transportation.

The outpourings and tributes to Meyer came fast and furious, most notably from former Streetsblogger Stephen Miller, who pointed out that Streetsblog’s loss is definitely the mainstream media’s gain:

Congrats! The Post hiring a Streetsblogger? How far we’ve come. Looking forward to reading your stuff in Alexander Hamilton’s paper. — Stephen Miller (@miller_stephen) May 16, 2019

In the coming days, we’ll devote round-the-clock coverage to the Meyer departure, but we also want to celebrate the work of our super intern Verde, who in his short time, did some solid work for us, including the first story in our relentless months-long investigation into reckless driving by police; his story about what a joke 311 is; and his contribution to our piece about how police brass order crackdowns on e-bike riders from their desks at 1 Police Plaza — even as they order food from them.

Verde leaves with the standard Streetsblog parting gifts: a brownie at the Brooklyn Roasting company (right) and a promise of references for years to come.

Now, the big news:

There was other news, of course: