Flip-Flop on Dyckman Street: Anatomy of a Bike Lane Debacle

Mayor de Blasio over-rules DOT — for now — on its plan to remove a protected lane on a key route.

Mayor de Blasio huddles with Police Commissioner James O'Neill during a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
Oops, never mind!

Mayor de Blasio said he has halted his own Department of Transportation’s unprecedented plan announced last week to remove a protected bike lane on Dyckman Street and will now personally review the decision — which should have been brought to him in the first place.

“I think you want to ask the question, ‘Was this something you authorized?'” the mayor said under questioning from Streetsblog on Tuesday. “The answer would be no.”

The mayor continued:

It’s a very big government and sometimes things happen that do not reflect my will … There is a history – I’m not talking about protect bike lanes here, I’m talking about bike lanes – there’s a history of bike lanes being implemented, and, in some cases, needing adjustment, and that’s fine. Some of those adjustments can really be sensible both in terms of safety and in terms of the needs of the neighborhood. We should never look at any of this stuff as static. But a protected bike lane is obviously there for a reason and alteration to that should be done very, very carefully. So, this was not brought to my desk. It should have been brought to my desk. It will be brought to my desk and I’ll render a judgment, then we’ll let you know. So, that decision’s on hold until I review it.

The mayor’s comment came on the first business day since DOT announced late on Friday that it would remove one of the two protected bike lanes on Dyckman — lanes that were installed last December and defended by DOT at a community meeting in May. The removal of such a high-profile protected bike lane would have been a first in the Vision Zero era.

In its Friday announcement, DOT said removing the eastbound protected lane would be an “improvement,” but skeptics saw it as a nod to rampant double-parking on the strip, where more than 300 people have been injured in crashes between 2009 and the installation of the protected bike lane on both sides of the street in December, 2017.

In a separate interview with Streetsblog, DOT spokesperson Alana Morales said the agency’s decision to remove the bike lane came after receiving “extensive feedback from the community.”

The DOT had heard that feedback before from several small business owners, who complained that business was suffering because customers could no longer easily double-park in front of their stores — and the new design appeared to accommodate that complaint with an extra wide painted buffer between the travel lane and the bike lane. That buffer would have been a de facto double-parking zone.

This was the brief proposal for undoing twin protected bike lanes on Dyckman Street. Photo: DOT
And Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer, who called for the removal of the protected bike lane, is perfectly all right with that.

“You are not going to get rid of double-parking on Dyckman Street,” she told Streetsblog after receiving the news about the mayor’s about-face. “Business owners were concerned because once the bike lane was installed, they were ending up with four lanes of Dyckman Street all blocked by cars.”

So they blamed the cyclists?

“Cars need to be able to stop and get their coffee,” Brewer said. “Columbus and Amsterdam [avenues with protected bike lanes] have more space. You don’t have double-parking like you do on Dyckman. The culture is double parking! You’re not going to change that.”

The debacle — and then the flip-flop — on Dyckman Street follows the proverb, “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.”

Almost since the redesign was installed, some drivers have complained that they could no longer double-park, and some business owners claimed sales were suffering.

And FDNY Captain Robert O’Brien of Ladder 36 tossed a bomb into the debate in January when he blamed double- and triple-parking for congestion on Dyckman Street — though, like Brewer, O’Brien saw the bike lane as the culprit instead of the drivers who illegally park and block emergency vehicles.

The DOT defended the configuration in May. A few days later, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat drove himself into the debate — literally — by posting his driver’s-seat-view of the crisis on Dyckman, not even bothering to get out of his car before suggesting that the roadway redesign had failed. He and Brewer pushed the city for changes.

Sure enough, in August, as part of a much larger rezoning of Inwood, Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen signed off on a memorandum of understanding [PDF] that included the removal of the bike lane — which led to the DOT announcement on Friday.

But the language of the August 2 “Points of Agreement” memo does not even make sense.

“The Department of Transportation recently completed modifications to the bike lanes on Dyckman Street and continues to feel the facilities provide important benefits to all users of the corridor,” the document states. “DOT commits to make additional changes to the configuration by retaining a protected bicycle lane on the north side of the street and creating a buffered bike lane on the south side of the street.”

DOT did not comment on Tuesday about how the agency could — at the same time — believe that its twin bike lanes on Dyckman “provide important benefits to all users,” yet suddenly agree to remove one of them. Indeed, the agency used the word “safety” or “safer” on every page of its original Dyckman protected bike lane proposal last year [PDF]. And community workshops on the plan yielded a consensus: “Protected bike lanes … are less likely to be blocked by double-parked cars.”

Adriano Espaillat shows how people on bikes are ruining Dyckman Street — by not even getting out of his car to investigate.
In the end, sources inside city government were pointing fingers all day on Tuesday. The mayor blamed underlings for not bringing the Dyckman decision to his desk. Two sources blamed Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez for asking that the eastbound lane removal be part of the “Points of Agreement.”

But Rodriguez denied it, blaming other “elected officials” whom he did not name though are obviously Brewer and Espaillat for “putting so much pressure on DOT to remove both bike lanes on Dyckman.”

“These other elected officials want to remove the bike lane completely, but I have been very vocal in wanting to keep both protected bike lanes,” Rodriguez said. “DOT presented a plan to save the north side protected bike lane and the south side would be unprotected. This was the option because we were dealing with all the pressure.”

For his part, Espaillat seemed to vow to fight on.

“We had to make changes to the Dyckman Street bike lanes following firsthand accounts from first responders and emergency personnel who encountered increased difficulty in reaching their destination when responding to emergency calls,” he said in a statement to Streetsblog. “I’ve taken several walking and driving tours of the Dyckman area with officials from the DOT and we reviewed alternative locations — including Isham Street, Academy Street and 204th Street — for the bike lane.”

Espaillat also claimed he has “long been supportive of protected bike lanes in designated areas throughout our community,” though the NYC bike map shows very little protected infrastructure in the 13th Congressional District, which Espaillat has represented since 2017.

It’s unclear what the next step will be. Brewer said she’s still digesting the “breaking news.”

“I’ll go with whatever the mayor says,” Brewer said. “He’s the mayor. But I spend a great deal of time worrying about our small businesses. They are being hurt badly.”

By the bike lane or the double-parkers?

“Nothing is going to stop double-parking on Dyckman,” she reiterated.

  • gneiss

    Rampant double parking is a sign that curb space is vastly underpriced for demand. Not only should the street continue to have bike lanes, but they need to increase the meter price significantly so everyone who needs to “pull over for coffee” can find a space to do it.

  • Andrew

    The DOT had heard that feedback before from several small business owners, who complained that business was suffering because customers could no longer easily double-park in front of their stores

    To which the correct response is to remind those business owners that double-parking is illegal.

    Cars need to be able to stop and get their coffee

    Cars run on gasoline, not on coffee.

    The culture is double parking!

    There’s nothing cultural about double parking.

    Is the “culture” double parking even among the significant majority of Inwood residents who don’t own cars?

    You’re not going to change that.

    It’s almost as if this city doesn’t have a police force whose job it is to enforce the law.

  • Joe R.

    You don’t even need the police. Crowd source parking enforcement. Have an app where you can take a picture of a double-parked car, a close-up of the license, along with the GPS location. The city issues a ticket. When the ticket is paid, you collect a small percentage of the fine, perhaps 10%, for your troubles. I could probably make the equivalent of a good salary with the amount of double-parking I see on my typical walking errands.

    People will stop double parking if they know they’re nearly 100% certain to get a fine. The only “culture” which exists is one of non-enforcement.

  • These comments by Brewer are infuriating. Never have I seen an elected official offer such a defence for an illegal practice.

    What she is saying is also fundamentally false. We certainly could get rid of double parking, by means of appropriate enforcement. Have cops — and I mean actual police officers, not traffic agents — walking up and down that street all day ordering double parkers to move. Problem solved.

    We need leadership that will take a firm stand against double parking, not accept it as some kind of immutable law of the universe. Double parking is never OK, not for five minutes, not to run in and get a cup of coffee.

    Furthermore, the argument that businesses depend on double parking rests on a dubious premise. All businesses have the obligation to operate within the confines of the law; and any business which cannot survive without encouraging systematic law-breaking is a business which should not exist.

  • Daphna

    This should be the solution proposed by Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat instead of eliminating a protected bike lane as suggested by Gale Brewer who wrongly thinks small businesses are being hurt badly, and Andriano Espaillat who searches for an inconvenient, non-direct place to stick a bike lane instead. Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat instead should be clamoring to end parking placards, to end the expectation that every government worker can park for free right by their work, to end free curbside parking, to meter many more streets, to raise meter rates, and to have enforcement of parking rules. Voila! Problem solved. No more need double park. No more needing to create unsafe street designs to deliberately accommodate law-breaking behavior. No more small businesses being “hurt badly” by unavailable parking. Parking can be priced (and enforced) so that there is always 15% of spots open per block.

  • Daphna

    Cheers to Bill de Blasio. I do not mind a flip flop and long as he flip flops into the right decision which would be to keep the safe street design and to instead tackle the illegal double parking, and the reason for it – the free and underpriced curbside parking and placard abuse.

    Cheers to Ydanis Rodriguez for clarifying that he wanted to keep the protected bike lanes on both sides of the street and only supported a plan to remove one of the two protected lanes because he felt under pressure and felt the need to compromise or risk loosing both lanes.

    Jeers to Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat who in the past have been featured as politicians who supported safe street designs and safer street improvements. It is very disappointing to hear Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat call for making a street unsafe in order to cater to a minority of people who want to do an illegal behavior with their motor vehicles.

  • Daphna

    If a plan to make a street safer has to go through extensive community review and through a community board process, why does removal not have to go through the same process and have the same degree of community approval ahead of installation?

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Meanwhile, this lane is already gone as the street has been milled and repaved. There are no lines at all. Who knows when it will be back even if De Blasio orders it done tomorrow? It’s time to start building bike lanes in real materials so they don’t disappear like this.

  • Reader

    What a disappointingly fatalistic view from Gale Brewer that nothing will stop double parking. That’s not leadership.

  • Adrian Horczak

    With speed cameras in danger of being shut off, safety improvements should be implemented faster. The loss of a protected bike lane would put more people in danger of speeding drivers!

  • Reader

    Because cars.

  • Reader

    I’d hold off on cheering de Blasio. He’s merely reviewing the decision. He hasn’t overridden and called for the protected bike lanes to stay just yet.

