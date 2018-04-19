Bikelash Rehash With Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat Justifying their campaign to rip out the Dyckman Street bike lanes, Espaillat and Brewer recycle the same litany of objections that surface whenever a bikeway debuts in New York City.

Congressmember Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer want to rip out Inwood’s new Dyckman Street bike lanes. They don’t want you to get the wrong impression though — they’re all for bike lanes! Just not the useful, real-life bike lanes that people in the neighborhood fought for.

In a piece sent to Streetsblog yesterday, Espaillat and Brewer insist that Dyckman Street is unlike every other commercial street in New York with protected bike lanes. They then recycle the same litany of objections that surface whenever a bike lane debuts in New York City.

After Inwood residents campaigned nine years to get this project built, these two Manhattan reps are ready to give up on it after a few wintry months. I’ll post the full letter, but to summarize, Espaillat and Brewer warn that:

The bike lanes will be ruinous for local merchants. Businesses on Eighth and Ninth avenues in Chelsea said the same thing nine years ago. So did some businesses on Columbus Avenue in Brewer’s old City Council district. So have a handful of merchants on Queens Boulevard. Every prediction of retail armageddon has turned out wrong.

People will die because of slower emergency response. The universal argument of traffic-calming opponents everywhere. It’s what the cranks say about pedestrian islands, bike-share stations, and protected bike lanes despite the absence of any evidence that emergency response times have been compromised by retrofitting NYC streets with this stuff. Public officials like Brewer and Espaillat lean on the imperative of emergency response when they want to knock a bike lane, but for some reason they never invoke it to argue for smarter parking meter rates, congestion pricing, or the elimination of parking requirements, which would all reduce traffic and get obstacles out of the way of FDNY. Wonder why.

Dyckman is actually more dangerous with the bike lanes. Brewer and Espaillat have no data to back this up either. Just take their word for it! They personally inspected the street, you see. Sure, Dyckman was wide and dangerous before the redesign, with hundreds of people injured in crashes over the past decade. But why get into the very real threat to life and limb posed by the old cars-first design when there’s a bike lane to scapegoat. Bikelash scholars will recognize the tactic from Grand Street, Prospect Park West, Amsterdam Avenue, and every other bike lane fight in the history of bike lanes.

Because they’re serious and reasonable, not spineless politicos willing to sacrifice public safety at the slightest pressure, Brewer and Espaillat propose an alternative bike route, which is not a ridiculously inconvenient detour that no one will use. Kidding, of course it is. That’s how the game is played.

To state the obvious: This is about parking. Double-parking was a problem before the bike lanes were installed, and it remains a problem with the new redesign. The glut of cars made Dyckman a crummy street for walking and biking before the redesign, and there are still too many cars today.

Getting rid of the redesign won’t solve Dyckman’s traffic problem or make the street function any better for retail. It will just expose people to a heightened risk of injury and death. Lest anyone forget, these were the good old days on Dyckman Street:

And here is what Brewer and Espaillat want to erase:

Brewer, of all people, should know that every street redesign needs a little patience. She’s the veteran of a zillion bike lane spats. A bout of complaining after implementation is the most predictable thing in the world.

If Brewer and Espaillat were acting out of genuine concern about the traffic dysfunction on Dyckman, they would ask DOT to raise the price of curbside parking during peak hours. That policy has a track record of reducing traffic and double-parking on commercial streets. Instead they’re putting out pathetic bikelash boilerplate, undermining a street safety project nine years in the making. Here’s their op-ed.