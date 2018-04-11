Adriano Espaillat and Gale Brewer Want DOT to Erase the Brand New Dyckman Street Bikeway

The fight for a safer Dyckman still isn't over.

Gale Brewer and Adriano Espaillat are calling on DOT to rip out protected bike lanes on Dyckman Street, which would undo a major street safety project that took a decade of citizen advocacy.
It took nine years and countless public meetings for residents of Upper Manhattan to get DOT to put protected bike lanes on Inwood’s Dyckman Street. With the paint barely dry, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer want DOT to erase them.

After an umpteenth round of back-and-forth with Community Board 12 last year, in December DOT installed parking-protected lanes abutting the curbs on Dyckman’s north and south sides between Broadway and Nagle Avenue. The project was the culmination of a citizen-generated plan from 2008, when locals first proposed a river to river “Dyckman Greenway Connector.” Before the lanes went in, cyclists had no designated space in the heart of a major neighborhood commercial corridor.

The project imposed order on what used to be a free-for-all. Whereas people on bikes once had to slalom through double-parked cars and trucks, they’re now separated from motor vehicles where traffic is heaviest. Painted lanes to the west of Broadway, where traffic is not as intense, and a bi-directional bikeway east of Nagle link Dyckman to greenways on the Hudson and Harlem rivers. The project also includes sidewalk extension treatments that shorten pedestrian crossing distances and slow motorist turns.

There's finally a safe route for biking on Dyckman Street, and Adriano Espaillat and Gale Brewer want to take it away. Photos: Brad Aaron
But Espaillat and Brewer want Dyckman back the way it was. According to the Manhattan Times, in a February letter to Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, they called the new design “untenable.” Citing complaints from businesses, Espaillat and Brewer recommended DOT erase the bike lanes on Dyckman and install new ones on 204th Street, two blocks north.

“Moving the bike lanes from Dyckman Street to 204th Street will dramatically reduce traffic congestion on one of the most utilized two-way streets in New York City, leading to a reduction of traffic accidents and improved public transportation service,” they wrote.

More than 300 people were injured in crashes on Dyckman during the nine years locals pressed for a safer street. A few weeks in, Espaillat and Brewer can’t make a credible claim that the new design is somehow more dangerous. As for reducing congestion, what project critics actually want is a return to the days when motorists had more room to illegally double-park.

I hesitate to even entertain the notion, but trading the Dyckman Street bikeway for lanes on 204th Street doesn’t wash. For one thing, Dyckman connects the east- and west-side greenways. Forcing people to go several blocks out of the way makes no sense. Unlike 204th Street, which is mostly residential, Dyckman is a commercial destination, and is lined with businesses that employ delivery workers who deserve a safer street.

In the past, these trucks would have been double-parked, forcing people on bikes to maneuver around them.
The pressure is mounting on local council member and transportation committee chair Ydanis Rodriguez to disavow a safer Dyckman. Rodriguez recently held a meeting where he fielded complaints from business people who called the bike lanes a “waste of space” and claimed that the project, which took twice as long to execute as the construction of the George Washington Bridge, was pushed through with little notice. According to the Manhattan Times, Rodriguez suggested a two-way bike lane on the north side of Dyckman as an alternative.

If Rodriguez joins Espaillat and Brewer and comes out for undoing the project, odds are good that DOT will rip the bike lanes out. Considering DOT’s history of removing Inwood bike infrastructure with little to no public input, the fight for a safer Dyckman Street still isn’t over.

The project shortens crossing distances and slows motorist turns. More than 300 people were injured in crashes on Dyckman between 2009 and 2017.
  • AnoNYC

    In a community where the overwhelming vast majority people don’t drive on a regular basis, let alone own a car.

    Raise the parking meter rates to increase turnover.

    And Dyckman St is so short that any decrease is travel time is negligible considering the safety improvements.

  • eastphilliamsburg

    Within a half-mile radius of Dyckman St, 75% of households are car-free and only 10.5% of commuters drive to work.

    Another sad display from Uptown politicians screwing over their poorest constituents.

  • NYCBK123

    Surprised by Brewer.

  • Toddster

    That’s sarcasm right?

  • NYCBK123

    No! I guess I’m just uninformed. I like her on other issues and knew she was supportive of congestion pricing. But this opposition is…absurd.

  • qrt145

  • Up until now Rodriguez has been supportive of bicyclists’ interests. This will be a test of whether he is a genuine champion like Reynoso, or whether he is a fair-weather friend like Van Bramer.

  • JarekFA

    This is what the failed de Blasio leadership brings us. Instead of promoting ebikes as a car disrupter — this neighborhood, in which many people take black cars, is drowning in traffic. If we had leadership at the top, to make a comprehensive argument in favor of bikes and ebikes and a willingness to address common fallacies (tragedy of the commons and induced demand), these pols wouldn’t be so willing to roll back necessary safety infrastructure as they know City Hall would have their back in the face of angry business owners accustomed to parking by their businesses. I actually think DoT does a decent job of trying to explain but with little City Hall support and the NYPD being an active detriment to safety and congestion – I almost can’t fault these pols for their cowardice (cf Antonio Reynoso — I admire pols who are willing to speak truth, in plain English and not hedge).

    These car people are irrational. They cannot be persuaded. The only thing that works is speaking firmly and letting them know you won’t budge. The ONLY time Bloomberg caved was a craven political calculation re: Bedford bike lane in Brooklyn.

    For example, this was my morning commute today. I didn’t hold this guy up at all, and he was just irate for me having taken the lane for 3 blocks. Again, I cost him absolutely zero time. But driving and the lack of parking and congestion makes people go crazy.

    https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/984121657974550531

  • Andrew

    The project imposed order on what used to be a free-for-all.

    And some motorists resent it.

  • Gale really has no excuse. She’s been through this many times, she knows why a project like this reduces traffic injuries. Look at the difference in crossing distance with that pedestrian island! To claim that undoing the redesign will somehow benefit public safety is truly despicable.

